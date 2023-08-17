In Indiana ...
In a school setting ...
Without specific signed parental permission in writing ...
Using the wrong name for whatever reason you happen to do it ...
Will get the school employee who called Rose by any other name but Rose in trouble.
Well, here’s my question, and maybe you can help me out here.
Why is the state of Indiana so bent out of shape on the Name Game? It might help if we delved into a little recent history.
Before you go, “Ho-hum, boring!” Stick with me for a couple of minutes. I am heading somewhere.
Soon after it became apparent that the COVID-19 mask mania was coming, well, unmasked, several groups that had taken great joy in disrupting school board meetings and chasing superintendents down the hall realized that pretty soon their main issue was going to be gone. As masking became voluntary and stayed that way, these valiant culture warriors suddenly realized they were (with sincere apologies to James Dean) rebels without a cause.
Unfortunately, at the same time, culture warriors found new fodder they could use to keep things stirred up.
Prodded into action by groups no one had heard of (such as Purple for Parents and Moms for Liberty), parents began to raise a battle cry all across the country on things they didn’t really understand and had heard little about.
Things like diversity, equity and inclusion, critical race theory, white fragility, social and emotional learning, anti-racism, and LGBTQ+ pronoun and bathroom issues became hot topics to start off board meetings in public comment moments.
Fast forward to the spring of 2023, when the Indiana Republican supermajority handily passed House Bill 1608, which mirrors the Florida law often referred to as “don’t say gay.”
We will save the weightier issues for another day, but the name and pronoun issue had been brewing in Indiana schools for the past several years already. To explain it as simply as possible, school districts had been attempting to do the right thing in balancing the rights of students who are dealing with gender identity issues and want to be called by a different name than the name given to them at birth by their parents with the rights of parents to know that their children are asking schools to call them by a different name.
Here is where it has become an issue. Some parents are completely in support of the desire of their child to change their name to indicate a change in their gender identity. Other parents are not in support of that choice and do not believe the school should allow the student to use any name other than what they were given at birth.
School districts have found themselves walking a very difficult line: Support the student for whose education they are responsible, or support the legal right of the parent to make that choice for minor students.
The General Assembly thought it had solved the issue in HB 1608 with the words, “A school shall notify in writing at least one parent of a student, if the student is an unemancipated minor, of a request made by the student to change the student’s name, or pronoun, title, or word to identify the student.”
What the law failed to anticipate, however, is that while the bill was only intended to apply to transgender students wanting to change their names or pronouns, in their haste to add this to an already bad bill, the wording of the law actually includes all students who are minors in Indiana.
What is actually happening in school districts all across the state is school districts are finding out that William, who used to go by his preferred nickname Will, cannot be called Will unless the school has a signed release form from at least one of his parents. Cynthia cannot be Cyndi, and Hector can’t be – ah, Heck, you get the point!
Parents of all students who are just now finding out about the change in the law as they are registering their children for school are not happy, and should not be. In trying to fix a small issue, the legislature created one that is much more problematic for everyone.
While I stand solidly behind poking fun of the mess created by the legislature in crafting a poorly worded piece of legislation, this should in no way reflect on the gravity of the issue for students who are LGBTQ+ and just want to be called by their preferred name, because a Rose by any other name really is just not as sweet.
Michael Shaffer of Fort Wayne is director of Ball State University’s Masters in Educational Leadership Program and an associate clinical professor.