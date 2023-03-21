ChatGPT briefly took over the internet a little while ago. This new technology is clearly exciting and, to some, scary.
In this column I have typically been skeptical of new technologies, such as crypto- currencies and self-driving cars. ChatGPT and the other large language models are different.
I think these technologies are exciting and not at all scary.
The main reason I am excited about this technology is because it seems like a fundamentally new tool. Unlike self-driving cars, a computer program that can use complex language smoothly could be used for a whole bunch of different things.
Smooth language translation was an early application. I can imagine others, such as being able to write simple legal documents, or a personalized science tutor. More important are all the ways to use it that we haven’t thought of yet.
To defuse the fear, and to avoid having overly high expectations, I think it helps to understand a bit about how the technology works. ChatGPT is not a really smart person and is not, despite the common branding, intelligence.
Fundamentally, ChatGPT is just math. For comparison, a calculator doesn’t strike most people as magical.
That is because people can add and subtract and, heaven forbid, maybe do a bit of long-division themselves. The calculator does that same math, just a lot faster.
Once a person understands a bit more about how ChatGPT works under the hood, it becomes a much more familiar, and safer, tool.
The first step is to consider how ChatGPT thinks about words.
Briefly, it converts a word into a number. It may help to think of the directions on a map. North and south are opposites, so a single number could work to represent both ideas. Positive numbers could be north, negative numbers could be south. East and west, however, are tricky.
The solution is to use two numbers. The first number is for north-south, the second number is for east-west. Now north will be, say, the two numbers +1 (for north), 0 (for neither east nor west). South would be -1, 0. East, however, would be 0 (for neither north nor south), +1 (for east).
More obscure directions, like north-by-northwest, might be +0.75, -0.25.
We can extend this idea to other, more abstract words. “Delicious,” “yummy,” “tasteless,” “unsavory.” Every time we think of a new word group, we have to add a third, fourth or whatever number.
The larger the set of numbers a program uses, the more subtle the distinctions between words. ChatGPT uses about 12,000 numbers to represent each word.
So, for example, a 10-word sentence to ChatGPT is converted into 10 sets, each set having about 12,000 numbers.
For a sense of scale, there are about 600,000 entries in the Oxford English Dictionary.
A second clever technology that ChatGPT uses involves using the context of words. Consider the example sentence, “I brought chicken to work for lunch, but someone else ate it.” It, ahem, does not refer to me, unless this is a horror story.
If every word “it” is represented with the same set of about 12,000 numbers, important subtleties are lost. ChatGPT uses even more sets of numbers, about 100, to develop a meaning for each word that depends on the surrounding words.
Lastly, the computer scientists did not try to figure out the numerical details, such as which groups of words justify a new number.
Instead, they have the computer program make semi-random guesses at those questions, then test those guesses out on long passages taken from Wikipedia, sets of books and other similar sources. About 300 billion words were used for this training.
This technique is broadly called machine learning. For ChatGPT, that computer guessing-and-checking process alone required several million dollars.
Unfortunately, there isn’t enough room to discuss the technology ChatGPT uses to write answers. Briefly, it looks for patterns in the 300 billion words and aims to imitate them. In a very deep sense, it is a sophisticated auto-complete. Again, using math.
Christer Watson of Fort Wayne holds a doctorate in astronomy and writes about the applications of science on everyday life.