One of the greatest sources of pure innocence is found in a child’s mind and mouth.
The Bible says, “out of the mouths of babes and sucklings”, and Art Linkletter knew that kids say the darndest things.
While my children were growing up, I wasn’t the sharpest pencil in the drawer, but I did have the good sense to jot down some of the amusing things they said.
I have an old, tattered composite of humorous things my children said throughout the years. Sometimes, if I could find their baby books, I would jot them down there.
For instance, in my daughter’s baby book, under where it asks for the first nursery rhyme the child could recite, I wrote, “Mary says, ‘Little Miss Muffet sat on a tuffet, eating her curtains away.’ ”
My son’s first nursery rhyme was, “Baa baa black sheep, have you any wool? Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full. One for my master, one for my dame, and one for the little boy who lives down the drain.”
Eating her curtains away? Lives down the drain? Surely worth a huge smile.
Wandering again through Mary’s baby book, I find: “On a flight to Fort Wayne in 1967 (we lived in California then), I overheard Mary singing, ‘God so loved the world that he made the world, but Nestle’s makes the very best chocolate.”
How about this one from my youngest son’s baby book that I jotted down when he was 5: “We were at the grocery store, and Douglas was smelling a cantaloupe and said, ‘I love this smell. This is what I wish the whole world smelled like.’ ” And still today I nod my head and think, “I do, too, Douglas. I do, too.”
Often their questions were very thought-provoking. My older son once asked, according to what I recorded, “Mom, if air leaks out through your belly button, will you die?” Honestly, son, I still don’t know the answer to that and wish I could remember how I answered it.
That same son and I once had an amusing exchange when I brought his attention to an airplane flying overhead.
Me: There’s a plane, David.
David: Where?
Me: There! In the sky!
David: Now I see it. I think it is backing up!
David is now married to a Delta flight attendant; maybe she can answer that exchange better than I can.
However, I am still searching for a good answer for this same son when I told him that the Vietnam War was over and he asked me, “Who won?” Or what I answered him when we were watching Fourth of July fireworks once, and he inquired, “If they touch God, will it hurt him?”
I also saved old refrigerator notes for future reading. Those are notes the children left for me whenever I was gone for the evening.
One old wrinkled refrigerator note from David reads, “Mom, I was going to run away from home, but I got tired and went to bed.” David also left a note once that reads, “Mom, I really felt sick when I went to bed. If I die, Doug can have my baseball cards.”
Maybe one of these days I might check to see where those baseball cards went. They might be valuable.
There were many notes my daughter would leave, announcing the tragic death of one of her aquarium fish. They were heart-rending notes with fish’s names and dates.
An especially tender one reads, “Blackie was floating on the water. I think he dide.” Poor Blackie. I think he dide too and, of course, we always had a tearful funeral as we either buried each fish or flushed him/her down the eternal commode waters.
Yes, out of the mouths of babes and sucklings wisdom flows, and it just started me thinking.
My husband and I are in the process of organizing “things” so that when we pass away, things will be in order. One of my children asked me to write my obituary, and I think I’ll start it with these words: “Nancy Dodd dide today. Her husband, George, thinks the air all leaked out of her navel.”
Nancy Carlson Dodd is a Fort Wayne resident and writer.