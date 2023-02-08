With another midterm election cycle behind us, there’s satisfaction in knowing that our votes were counted and our voices were heard. The question now, though, becomes how we can make our voices heard for the next two years until the next major election cycle.
As good as it feels to vote, that one day of civic participation often feels outweighed when two years of indifferent or self-serving agendas by elected officials go by until the next round of political ads start up again.
There’s one bill that’s designed to change that, though, and there’s a way to ensure that it gets taken seriously.
The bill in question is the American Anti-Corruption Act, and it works to end political corruption by ending political bribery, barring secret money, making voting easier and more accessible, and enforcing the rules. Although the preferred term is “lobbying,” the way it works in practice heavily resembles bribery.
Lobbyists speak directly to politicians and offer large sums of money or post-term lobbyist job offers under the condition that the legislator passes laws favorable to the special interest the lobbyist represents. Similarly, “secret money” is a term used to refer to money collected or spent that is either never reported or is done anonymously.
The Anti-Corruption Act bars this kind of activity by prohibiting lobbyists from presenting gifts, not allowing politicians to do any fundraising during the workday, and revising disclosure laws to ensure that fundraising, spending and donors funding the purchase of political ads are immediately reported online.
Regarding direct election reform, the Anti-Corruption Act would give all Americans the choice to vote absentee, automatically register interested eligible voters, and allow voters to directly determine the winner of primary elections. It would also make more systemic reforms such as ending gerrymandering by creating independent, fully transparent redistricting commissions and proposing a term limit of 18 years at all levels of government to prevent career politicians who would dictate the status quo.
The American Anti-Corruption Act realizes that, from gerrymandering to lobbying, there are many shady backroom dealings drowning out the will of the people, and it seeks to eliminate all of them from our elections and the day-to-day government agenda.
Since a bill only counts if it’s passed, there is a way to ensure that it does go through – even if Congress doesn’t want to play along.
Even disregarding the many challenges present in getting both chambers of Congress to vote in favor of a bill intended to cut off campaign contributions from wealthy donors, it’s highly likely that both parties will purposely add loopholes to exploit later on. That way, they can publicly brag about passing an anti-corruption law after privately removing all the bill’s teeth.
The best avenue to getting this act passed into law in its intended form is to introduce it at the city, state and municipal levels. A small handful of citizens in Tallahassee, Florida, was able to pass the first anti-corruption act in U.S. history in 2014 by creating an initiative that put the reforms they wanted on a local ballot directly without having to haggle with local officials.
This allowed the public to turn out to vote on the referendum and pass it in one fell swoop.
Through similar voter- and activist-driven initiatives to get anti-corruption measures on local ballots and referendums, it creates a fast track to get them passed without becoming victim to gridlock, half-measures, broken promises or unwanted intervention.
Each election cycle, it’s easy to get our hopes up for a promising politician, only to be disappointed when the influence of special interests causes reality to fall short of expectations.
But this chronic feeling of being passed over is exactly what the American Anti-Corruption Act is designed to defeat.
By passing these measures through local initiatives to beat lobbying, secret money, gerrymandering and voter suppression, this act provides a way for us to bring back power to the people.
Ethan Hoerr is a volunteer with Represent Us, America’s leading nonpartisan anti-corruption organization.