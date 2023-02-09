My company, River City Ventures, hopes to construct a 4,400-square-foot restaurant at the corner of Parnell Avenue and Spy Run Extended along the St. Joseph River. In addition to the restaurant, the development will include access to the rivers in a tree-canopied, river-friendly setting.
By way of my background, I was one of the first to invest privately in the riverfront in response to our community’s resounding call to develop and use our rivers.
In fact, if you have had the opportunity to pontoon on our rivers with friends on a warm summer afternoon, you may have done so on one of my boats.
If you still can’t quite envision the project site, we are directly across the street from Turners and a stone’s throw from the Coliseum, Concordia High School and Johnny Appleseed Park, where a public access point to the river already exists.
For history buffs, this little stretch of riverfront has been a community destination for about 100 years. We are just about a quarter mile from the popular Municipal Beach of Fort Wayne that operated quite successfully beginning in the 1930s.
So, you see – this is my chance, as a local small business owner, to do something really neat along the river in one of our great, historic neighborhoods. I’m very excited about this project – and I’ve purchased the property to see it become a reality.
Of course, I’m not the only one who is excited – there’s lots of enthusiastic support in the ’05 community.
Good questions have been raised over time about different aspects of the development. We’ve worked very hard to address each issue – and the overall development has been enhanced by the process. I’ll frankly address those issues, one by one.
It’s in a floodplain. Yes, that’s true, some of the property is in the floodplain. However, floodplain development is not only permissible, it already widely exists – including at Promenade Park where roughly 60% of the site is in the floodplain.
River City Ventures can’t carelessly develop that portion of the property without a solid plan; nobody could. We’ve got a great plan, and we will seek the appropriate permits and approvals prior to construction.
Is it safe for cyclists and pedestrians? River City Ventures is focused on creating a fun, community-friendly experience, so safety is a top priority. We are addressing safety in a variety of ways, but two key features of the design merit mention.
First, River City Ventures will install a new stretch of Rivergreenway which will be gifted to the city for community use after construction. This new stretch will resolve the closure issues that have affected the existing stretch of greenway during periodic higher-water conditions, rendering them unsafe and pretty muddy from time to time.
Assuming our plans are formally approved by the city, this new route will allow cyclists, runners and walkers to safely cross underneath Parnell Avenue.
Second, River City Ventures is creating a designated “landing pad” where patrons will gather before enjoying an excursion on the rivers without blocking the greenway.
Is it environmentally sensitive? Yes, river activities and the protection of freshwater species are strictly regulated. We want people to enjoy the rivers, including the water, wildlife and plants. Failure to comply with applicable regulations can result in significant fines and, potentially, loss of our right to operate on the river.
Are you taking down all the established, native trees? No. Nearly all of the trees on the site were seeded after the Great Flood of 1982. Many of the trees are non-native to Indiana – and so we are mostly addressing invasive exotics.
There are also some power lines, which require tree thinning and pruning as well.
River City Ventures intends to keep as many of the original, native species of trees as possible and supplement removal with appropriate, attractive plantings, trees and landscaping. The removal of trees on adjacent land owned by the Parks Department will be addressed at their discretion.
Again, we envision a wonderful community and river-friendly project. I hope that community will support the vision of a home-grown, small riverfront business just as much as they have supported the wonderful large Riverfront Fort Wayne and Promenade Park developments.
There’s plenty of room for thoughtful, well-planned development along our rivers – even if on a slightly smaller scale.
Joey Tipp-man is the owner of River City Ventures.