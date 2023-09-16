It was a hot, hazy July morning. I had driven my beloved Pontiac Grand Am to the customer parking lot while making mental notes of all the errands I needed to do later that afternoon.
I jogged across Wayne Street downtown. As I took my very first step onto the History Center courtyard, I thought I was just there to volunteer.
As I strolled through the YLNI Farmers Market that morning, I was greeted by new and unfamiliar faces. Smiles and waves became contagious, and I was soon in conversation with people I didn’t know would become my family someday.
Little did I know, this one volunteer shift was the gateway to what I can only describe as a community – as in unity, solidarity, camaraderie – something Fort Wayne was hurting for.
It was 12 years ago that this little market community consisted of about 30 vendors. Over the years, the community has grown to hundreds of vendors. But even with this growth, many vendors bid farewell as they outgrew the market and needed their own brick and mortar, employees and everything else a small business has to offer.
This community also included local musicians.
These musicians showcased their talent at the market even when the market season was only six weeks long. Soon enough, the market grew to 22 weeks long.
More and more musicians shared their voices and skills. Many – if not all – became market favorites, but again bid farewell as they took on other gigs.
Another key component to the market community was volunteers. It usually took only a few shifts for a volunteer to be swept up into the community and take on a few more responsibilities by joining the market committee.
Year after year, volunteers and committee members pushed through the processes of running a farmers market while setting their own benchmarks. As most often happens, these new movers and shakers had to move on as well.
Over all these years, the market created stepping stones for many vendors, musicians and volunteers. All while this community continued to grow the market, funding was found for yet another group that has become so valuable to that same community: the next generation of market shoppers, our youngest market-goers.
The market established its own Power of Produce Club in 2019. The market pumps $10,000 into this initiative that encourages children to purchase their own plant starts, veggies and fruit, and to learn where their food comes from.
Each Saturday, children can stop at the market’s POP Club tent and pick up a token worth $2 to spend with any produce vendor at the market. This initiative has truly encouraged kiddos and given them the power to choose healthier eating habits.
Coming back week after week, customers have also contributed to the market community.
That same year, Brunch on Barr was created to house the increasing number of food trucks. This also allowed for alcohol vendors to have an outlet. Even in its infancy, this program is sold out week after week, again creating community among its vendors and customers.
The farmers market has created not just a community, but a community for which there has long been a need in Fort Wayne. It has inspired small businesses and artists, made volunteers into leaders, and continues to contribute to Fort Wayne by advancing our local economy.
The market has made an imprint on everyone who is a part of it, on everyone who visits and on everyone who dares to be a part of it personally. I can attest to that!
Twelve years ago, when I thought I’d be helping set up tents, clean tables, etc., that small community took ahold of me and allowed me to grow right beside it. I have been able to develop my leadership skills, oral and written communication, and the ability to help develop a family among vendors who had not known one another previously.
And now going into the next 20 years, I encourage our Fort Wayne community to support a market that has given so much of itself to growing Fort Wayne’s unity.
Ashley Wagner is market manager of the YLNI Farmers Market.