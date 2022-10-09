“Mrs. Rutledge, they’re throwing tear gas on us!”
The voice of my former student was frantic, agitated and more than a bit angry. I asked for details as this assertion sounded much too extreme.
“Just get down here – now!” The voice was now an octave higher, more intense than before.
It took about 15 minutes to get from my house to the site of the chaos. As I got near the Courthouse, I observed the smoke from the tear gas. People, some of whom were protesters, were crowding the streets. Angry voices could be heard shouting at the police.
For a while, I was transported back to the ’60s – the civil rights protests and marches. It seemed unbelievable to me that my “adoptive city” – Fort Wayne – was embroiled in this melee.
The official reports of the incident stated that our police officers had indeed deployed tear gas into the crowd of protesters, as well as fired rubber bullets. Mayor Tom Henry issued a statement in which he explained that these procedures were necessary as “the public safety of our citizens” was in jeopardy.
I guess he forgot about the safety of the citizens who were peacefully protesting.
In the days that followed, I saw our police dressed in tactical gear with canines on leashes; I heard myriad rumors and listened to bantering between people with differing points of view about the event – “the uprising!”
Now here is the point: I heard several voices exclaiming on the insensitivity of our “city fathers and mothers” during this time. Yet my colleagues who are canvassing during this pre-election season have returned with reports of too many people saying, “I’m not gonna vote. Heck, my vote don’t mean nothin’!”
I shudder each time I hear remarks like these.
If you don’t like what’s happening, do something to change it. Vote for change! Our collective votes can make a change.
I grew up in a wonderful, loving, “beautifully flawed” family of primarily domestic and factory workers. They had moved from Ashdown, Arkansas, to San Diego during the mass migration. One of the most thrilling results of this move was my family now had the opportunity, indeed the privilege, of voting.
My grandmother, Sarah, who never learned to drive, would walk several blocks to her polling place. She voted in the sunshine; she voted in the rain. And she took her grandchildren with her.
I was too young to appreciate this training and often followed behind her with a frown on my face and some not-too-nice words swirling in my mind. “Why?” I would ask, “Why do you have to vote all the time?”
Each time I asked this absurdly ignorant question, Grandma would begin her history of rights denied to people of color in our nation.
“They send our young men to fight for people all over the world, but they don’t fight for us! That means we have to fight for ourselves.”
She would stop and shake her head as though remembering some awful events. Then she’d continue.
“We gotta change things, now, girl. ’Cause I want you to have a better life than mine.”
Years later, as coincidence would have it, I was assigned as student teacher in the classroom of Mrs. Jo Ann Robinson. This very pretty and equally brilliant woman was “on my case” seemingly from the moment I walked through the door of her classroom.
“You may think you’re free,” she would comment, “but you’re going to have to continually work in order to keep that freedom.”
Every day, Mrs. Robinson quizzed me with questions about “passive resistance,” “the Freedom Riders” and “Brown vs. Board of Education.” She told me about Medgar Evers, the civil rights activist who was assassinated because he challenged the segregation laws in Mississippi and because he worked for voting rights.
“Do you know the names Chaney, Goodman, Schwerner and Liuzzo?“ I knew the names, but Mrs. Robinson pressed me for the issues surrounding these murders.
“We can march; we can stage sit-ins and shut-ins, but ‘the right to vote’ is our most powerful weapon! That’s how we make the changes we need.”
Tired of Mrs. Robinson and her sermonizing, I went to my college professor and asked for a transfer to another mentor teacher. I have almost perfect recall of that day, as I’m sure she does also. The professor sighed deeply and looked at my 19-year-old face. I can only now, decades later, imagine what she was thinking.
“Cookye, do you know the name Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.?”
I looked at her with a frown on my face.
“Of course,” I responded.
My professor continued. “Do you remember the Montgomery Bus Boycott?”
Now I was becoming a bit impatient. But she was my professor and I knew I must answer in a respectful manner.
“Yes, ma’am. I know a lot about the boycott.”
“Really? Then you know that Mrs. Robinson worked closely with Dr. King and was one of the chief planners of that boycott?”
My face told the story. Of course, I had no idea.
I walked back into Mrs. Robinson’s classroom the next day with a sense of appreciation, awe and renewed respect for this warrior-woman, heroine, and “mother of change.” I accepted her corrections, her insights and reflections.
I got off my high horse and learned from someone who had pioneered the pathway I was trying to walk.
I listened as she told me about her house being bombed because of her insistence that all citizens be allowed to vote. I teared up when she related the indignities she had endured because she would not relent under pressure from the authorities.
I vowed to her, “I will never forget what you’ve done for us, for all Americans, Mrs. Robinson!”
I saw the similarities between my eighth grade-educated grandmother and this highly educated woman. Both understood the power of a vote cast to effect change.
As we approach yet another voting season, go out and “do the right thing!” Read, read, read about our local candidates. Find out what each candidate believes about the issues that impact our city and your specific community.
And, for heaven’s sakes (as well as your own), get rid of that spirit of hopelessness. Remember the thousands of people who gave tirelessly of their efforts or who died so you and I can vote.
Let’s honor them by making our way to the polls.
One day in the future, I will walk or drive to my polling place. And I will carry my grandchildren with me. They will be frowning and wondering why “this old lady” is making them go with her to vote.
I will tell them stories about their great-great-grandmother, Sarah, who moved hundreds of miles from her hometown in Arkansas in order to exercise her constitutional right to vote. And I will tell them about Mrs. Jo Ann Robinson, who helped pioneer a movement that made possible the most far-reaching civil rights legislation in our country – The Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Cookye Rutledge is the Allen County Bar Association’s Liberty Bell awardee for 2022.