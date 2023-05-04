The poet Maya Angelou cogently observed: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
I could not have been aware of this great American poet’s wisdom when I was a boy but, redolent of her insight relative to the sinking feeling of humiliation we have all felt at one time or another, I vividly remember being young with the aspirations of playing Little League baseball in the summertime when I was growing up in Fort Wayne.
My father drove me to Hillcrest School on the city’s southeast side for the tryouts at the baseball diamond tucked across Tillman Road from the old Hillcrest Drive-in Theater with that sparkling neon sign.
I had never tried out for any sport, much less baseball, and my dad and I had practiced in our backyard for a few days beforehand: throwing, catching, batting, fielding, running. I intuited, even at that young age, that I was mostly 0 for 5, at least to Little League standards of the early 1970s.
To a gifted or even semi-gifted athlete, throwing and catching a baseball is as easy as pie, as the saying goes. So is stepping up to the plate to put bat on ball.
Running and snagging a fly ball – popped up in the endless Midwestern spring or summer sky – is merely a part of the landscape, as common as the soybean fields surrounding that part of Allen County.
Running around the bases at a pony-like cantor is supposed to be sort of second nature. That is, unless you are not a gifted or even semi-gifted athlete. And the latter description would fit me, then as now.
I knew – even with all the encouragement in the world from my dad and mom – that trying to achieve even a semblance of baseball ballast or capability would be a great challenge and obstacle. For the first time my name was called on tryout day at Hillcrest Field, I felt a kind of dread that stung to the bottom of my young soul. How would I perform in front of all those onlookers in the bleachers nearby?
I remember the tryouts as if they were yesterday, though it was easily more than 40+ years ago. My last name was called. I stepped up to the plate. Three pitches; three swings; not a single connection. I smiled like the Cheshire cat, shoulders slumped. Think Charlie Brown.
A man with dark glasses took the bat from me and asked me to run out a little ways on that beautiful baseball diamond to catch a few flies in the newly mown grass. I dropped every one of them. He tried to reassure me and hit a few more easy ones to me in the infield; I managed to have one land in my brand-new mitt, but both the batter and I knew it was a lucky drop-in, devoid of talent or skill.
He signaled that I meet him at the pitcher’s mound for a quicksilver chat, which I artfully did, nearly tripping over second base on my way. He asked me if I’d like to continue or if I had had enough. I will never forget that question.
He was not trying to be mean; I think he felt genuine pity on me. I remember looking at my dad, who was behind the tall fence at home plate.
He encouraged me to continue, which I did. What followed was just as deflating.
In those days, they posted the names of the boys who made the team; those who didn’t simply noticed that their last names somehow did not appear on the dreaded list.
I remember exiting the diamond, walking to my dad’s truck, where he put his arms around me, silently reassuring me he was proud that I had attempted. I was speechless in my father’s gesture of kindness. The drive home was wordless. My dad knew how I felt. A failure.
My humiliation in departing that field was oceanic. I remember walking past other boys and families I knew. There was a kind of awkward silence. I wanted the earth to open its maw and swallow me. The embarrassment was deep. I felt hollow.
Yet sometimes in life, just when you think it is all a mess and can never improve, when you are at the end of your proverbial rope, Providence enters as from a cloud, and often in the most unexpected ways.
The next morning, my mother told me about a summertime baseball program run by the McMillen Foundation where “everyone makes the team.” Everyone? You mean even for those of us who lack even a modicum of athletic hand-eye coordination? Could there really be such a league?
One of Fort Wayne’s pillars of spring and summer became my new best friend: Wildcat Baseball.
For the next four summers, my red, white, and blue Wildcat Baseball T-shirt and I were often inseparable. My blue cap with the red bill will always be unforgettable to me. I was playing baseball, on a team, in a league, and having the time of my life!
Two of my closest friends in the world then as now, Pat and Jim, played as well. Mr. Fox was our matchless manager. If I live to be a thousand years old, I will never be able to fully express my appreciation to Wildcat Baseball, Mr. Fox and the sheer fun of playing on teams with my closest pals.
Our parents and grandparents formed the cheering squad, which we loved. We often went for snow cones on the hottest Hoosier days after the games.
How could I ever adequately repay the McMillen Foundation for the endless hours of fun, the teaching of basic skills and the fundamental rubrics of the game they afforded me and my teammates? Those experiences grow more important and treasured as the decades fly by. Those really were the Wonder Years – all those years ago.
Humiliation took a hiatus during those warm months of Wildcat Baseball, replaced by teamwork, joy and a kind of limitless gratitude that defined an elemental part of my growing up.
“When you are grateful, fear disappears and abundance appears.” – Tony Robbins.
Timothy S. Goeglein is a Fort Wayne native and lives in northern Virginia.