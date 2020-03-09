Parochial schools: Up to par and beyond

Public schools are the “backbone of our society.” This articulate statement reinforces what many letter and op-ed writers lately have done: deservingly praise our public school system. However, some – directly or indirectly – disparage tuition-based schools in the process because of those schools' participation in Indiana's Choice Scholarship Program, commonly referred to as the voucher program.

Although I no longer use my education degree in teaching, I am very involved as a parent at the school my children attend: Queen of Angels Catholic School. My children receive an Indiana Choice Scholarship and are awarded state money to help pay for our tuition.

Last summer when I opened our tuition bill, it itemized the cost per child. We were given a discount or “subsidy” as active, contributing parish members, then the scholarship was applied to the cost of the tuition. My wife and I were responsible for the balance. The dollar amount applied to our tuition bill for the voucher matched what the separate Indiana Choice Scholarship award letter stated would be paid on behalf of our children to the participating choice school.

One letter to the editor falsely indicated participating choice schools keep scholarship money if a voucher recipient leaves a school. I know the contrary to be true: The same award letter from the office of State Superintendent Jennifer McCormick clearly states, “The Department of Education will prorate the amount if the student withdraws from the Choice School before the end of the current year.”

As an organization with a nonprofit status, our parish is required by the federal government to adhere to ethical and detailed accounting practices. To even participate in the Indiana Choice program, our parish school must submit an annual budget to the state and is subject to an audit if those records are not in order. Our church bulletin publishes quarterly financial statements as well as a detailed annual report. In addition, the parishioners who tithe to the churches with schools – many may be your own beloved relatives and trusted neighbors – hold parish and school offices accountable to their every invested and donated penny. Yes, they even help stretch every dollar – fervently volunteering just as parents in public schools do to support their schools' parent-teacher organizations or extracurricular booster organizations.

Despite what one letter writer claimed about tuition-based schools not offering professional development, we find the opposite to be true. Every Wednesday, my children are dismissed 45 minutes early for their teachers' staff training and collaboration.

When I taught in the Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese, I was offered opportunities to attend seminars and classes, many that were attended by seasoned public school teachers as well. In addition, even diocesan school board members are offered professional development training each year. And to correct a false assertion in another letter, these boards advertise monthly meetings in school newsletters and church bulletins, as required through the diocese and a school's never-ending cycle of accreditation processes.

In 2016, the Fort Wayne-South Bend diocesan school system earned systemwide accreditation through AdvancEd, an accreditation organization that includes the North Central Association on Accreditation and School Improvement. To earn the accreditation, the school system underwent a process that took several months and required each school in the diocese to conduct a self-assessment and send a survey to parents and teachers. Seven reviewers from across the country came to Indiana and reviewed the information, interviewed more than 230 parents and visited schools. The accreditation is a continuous process that must be repeated, but it's a process that raises the bar for our Diocesan schools.

In addition, to be accredited by the state, our diocesan teachers must maintain licenses. Furthermore, state offices inspect parochial schools just as they do public schools; our schools conduct fire drills, by law, and they also must deal with the same deflating reality of active-shooter drills. Our teachers adhere to state standards and the students take state standardized tests with scores made public, even published in The Journal Gazette. While yet another letter writer suggested that the teachers in “tuition-based” schools lack teacher experience, I offer truth to dispel that notion: I also attended Queen of Angels School, and the same dedicated teacher who dealt with me in second grade in 1988 will be entrusted with my fourth child in kindergarten next year.

Let us also not forget the money that even our smallest parochial schools continue to save Indiana taxpayers, even since the inception of the choice program. These schools are academically and financially accountable, and the process that my wife and I have experienced with our Indiana Choice Scholarship has been legal, ethical and – to the bottom of our thankful hearts – much appreciated by our family. The mission of our parochial schools is as genuine as that of our neighboring public schools, and our committed teachers fulfill their vocations .the best . they can, just as their colleagues in public schools do.

In that vein, some might even agree that parochial schools share some vertebrae in that “backbone of our society.”