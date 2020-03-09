Professional treatment

This National Disabilities Awareness Month, I want to take a moment to advocate for those who every day assist 40,000 Hoosiers with intellectual and developmental disabilities and help show the world how truly able they are. I'm talking about Indiana's direct support professionals.

More than 20,000 direct support professionals in Indiana support clients in homes, in the community and at their places of employment. Their work is needed and invaluable. Yet, they are paid a low wage because of insufficient Medicaid reimbursements. Because of this, New Hope of Indiana and other service providers have a difficult time recruiting and retaining enough support staff.

Why should you care? Direct support professionals empower Hoosiers with disabilities to live, learn and be a part of the workforce. Their support is awe-inspiring and vitally important to the success and well-being of the individuals they serve.

They provide clients with assistance with activities of daily living, transportation, general behavior support, cooking and cleaning. They help create a feeling of home while building friendships with those they serve. Direct support professionals enable family members of those with disabilities to take a break, go to work or school, or care for their other children. They are the glue that holds a family or group of adults with disabilities together.

Yet, more than a third of support professional leave the field each year. They tell us they want to stay in these important jobs, but they need more money to do so.

If New Hope and other organizations can't fill the direct support professionals positions or there is high turnover, people with disabilities experience negative effects on their quality of life. Without direct support professionals, their family members must stay home to care for them.

So, what's the solution? It's easy to just say, “Pay direct support professionals more.” But nonprofits such as New Hope are on tight budgets, and Medicaid reimbursements are holding steady. It will take the combined efforts of individuals with disabilities, their families, advocates and lawmakers to find a solution and begin to pay direct support professionals a living wage. Other states have done it.

On average in Indiana, direct support professionals make $11 an hour or an annual salary of $22,880 per year. That's close to the poverty level for a family of three for incredibly difficult work. One recent report from the Indiana Association of Rehabilitation Facilities and The Arc of Indiana said: “It is widely believed that we will not reach a stable work force until DSPs make at least $15 hourly, which would allow them to develop their jobs into a long-term career.”

Until then, we can expect high turnover and a lack of consistent care for some of our most vulnerable residents. It's time to treat direct support professionals as the vital professionals they are. We can't afford not to.