As shelter order takes effect, blizzard memories drift in

As the coronavirus crisis settles in, it feels like we're split into those who think they are invulnerable, those who think the “The Walking Dead” is playing out or those who survived something almost as difficult – without the dire health consequences.

The Blizzard of 1978 – yes, it should be capitalized and probably even underlined and bolded – affected everyone and definitely is comparable to what we're dealing with today. It's likely the last time we were all stuck inside wondering how long until things returned to normal.

Because two low pressure systems over the Midwest crashed together like rams butting heads, the snow started flying on Jan. 25, 1978, delivering about six inches on top of what was already on the ground. By the end of the next day, about 17 inches buried everything and the temperature was dropping like the stock market. Even more daunting, 55 mph wind gusts drove drifts as high as 20 feet.

Within hours, there was no way to get out of houses, and nowhere to go anyway. Outside, cars parked on streets were buried, and inside, it was like living in igloos.

Some first responders (which wasn't a term yet) caught snowmobile rides to work, but even four-wheel drives worked ineffectively the first few days. Schools closed for most of two weeks, which was good because teenage backs were needed to help dig everyone out.

Often, second-story windows were opened to allow outside access. Dogs considered walking over snow-covered fences but decided the cat should go first. It was that cold.

There are plenty of stories about people stranded in cars waiting to be rescued by strangers or National Guard members and pregnant women riding farm tractors to hospitals.

Even more stressful, teenagers were forced to spend lots of time with their parents. There were no cell phones or video games, personal computers were a myth and cable TV was a few years away. There were only four local TV channels – which went off the air at midnight! A rookie named Kent Hormann became a Fort Wayne legend by hosting around-the-clock movies on the new WFFT.

Other TV stations asked the public to deliver supplies, including insulin for WPTA weatherman Jay Walker. The police chief radioed patrolmen to park in place rather than create more potential accidents. Playing his last season with the Komets, Terry Pembroke rode his horse to practice.

There's even a story about a newspaper photographer given the assignment to shoot anyone outside. He's walking down Main Street looking when he finally spots someone coming his way. He's firing picture after picture as the subject gets closer – until he recognizes the photographer from the other newspaper.

After the first day, the kids had a ball building huge snowmen, forts and tunnels – not to mention the best sledding in history! You could jump off the roof, even barn roofs in some cases, and not get yelled at by your mother.

Everyone helped push stuck cars free, often towing along by holding the back bumper. It was safe because cars could only go so fast anyway.

Inside, everyone hunkered down with board games, books, comic books, played cards or hosted potlucks with neighbors. There was a Blizzard Baby Boom that October.

Eventually, heavy equipment plowed everyone out. Until then, snowmobiles were used to gather essential groceries, with young families given priority. Everyone shared with a sense of community and camaraderie as we took care of one another, neighbors and strangers alike.

No one knew how long it would last – about a week and a half – but everyone came together and mostly enjoyed the experience.

Everyone was asked to step up, and now we're being asked to step back. Even if we're isolated, we really aren't compared to then because of technology. We have an opportunity to build new memories we can brag about to the next generations.