On the front line

The safe, abundant water that comes out of our tap is something most of us take for granted. But as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, high-quality water is not only on top of our mind, it is a protector of life.

Health officials say frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. We urge each of you to follow this advice.

We are fortunate to have a plentiful supply of water in Fort Wayne. That's not the case worldwide, where 2.1 billion people lack access to safe, readily available water at home.

City Utilities is a highly decorated utility receiving numerous national awards for great-tasting, high-quality water, superior sewer service and a strong distribution system that supports more than 300,000 residents. But those accolades mean nothing if we can't be there for you in a time of crisis.

I can assure you that in this time of need the men and women of City Utilities are committed to continuing the highest level of operation to bring you safe water and to effectively treat sewage.

Our staff members are essential and remain on the job, 24 hours a day, seven days a week as we deal with the challenges of COVID- 19.

The entire staff of City Utilities remains at your service, operating the water filtration plant, pump stations, sewer treatment plant, biosolids facility, and the distribution and collection system that consists of more than 3,500 miles of pipe throughout the community.

To protect our customers and our valuable employees, we instituted social distancing by closing our customer support center to walk-in visitors and stopped field representative change-outs of meters except in emergencies. We have since taken additional precautions to reduce employee-to-employee, up-close contact. But I can assure you that, even during these difficult times, our entire team is pulling together and our systems are operating at their highest level.

Bountiful, safe water is a vital tool in our efforts to combat the coronavirus. Diligent hand washing is one of the best ways to stop the spread of this disease. Because water is indispensable at this stressful time, City Utilities is committed to providing access to clean water for our customers regardless of their circumstances. That's why we have temporarily suspended disconnections for non-payment, waived late fees and are working closely with customers who call us to work out a payment plan to help them through this crisis.

To make bill payment easier for our customers, a kiosk is available 24 hours a day outside of Citizens Square. The payment kiosk will post the payment immediately. You can also make payments 24 hours a day on our website at cityoffortwayne.org/utilities and by phone at 427-1234, using the prompts. Additionally, you can speak with a customer service representative weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. They will work with customers having financial hardships.

For more than 100 years, City Utilities has been at the forefront of public health and public safety, supporting every facet of health care with water for sterilization and hygiene, empowering our firefighters with reliable and robust pressure and sustaining our customers with dependable water delivery.

Abundant, safe water is an essential tool in our efforts to fight the coronavirus. Our pledge: We will never stop working to provide safe, clean, high-quality utility services to our homes, neighborhoods, hospitals, businesses and industries, each and every day.

Working together, City Utilities is there for you.