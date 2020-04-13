Glasses to help us see

In the worlds of science, journalism, engineering and so on, an individual faced with something unknown searches for the facts so the newly found knowledge can be communicated accurately and straightforwardly. In other words, doing the necessary fact-finding is required and happy talk, spinning or flat-out lying is not permitted.

So, it is no wonder that people in these and many other professions find themselves frustrated by the amount and degree of misinformation and confusion that continually comes from President Donald Trump. To be sure, this spreading of misinformation and confusion by Trump predates the COVID-19 crisis by years.

His ongoing mode of operation is, I believe, long overdue for some sort of rating system applied by professional journalists.

I believe there is a necessity for journalists to start rating questionable statements made by Trump along three lines: How factual? How wise? How presidential?

To accomplish this task, picture an image of a drinking glass that is filled or emptied based on the degree to which Trump's latest statement was factual, wise and presidential. In other words, the more liquid in the glass, the more factual, wise or presidential the statement.

And to make each rating crystal clear, a brief statement placed below each drinking glass would explain the thinking behind the individual ratings. Inevitably, some subjectivity would be involved so any rating system published in a newspaper, for example, would need to be placed on the daily editorial page. And any rating of questionable presidential statements on TV programming would be suitable as a short opinion piece.

Take Trump's recent statement that Vice President Mike Pence should not telephone two Democratic governors who appear to be less than “appreciative” of what is being done for them by his administration regarding helping their states address the COVID-19 virus.

In this scenario, the image under the heading “how factual?” would be a full glass since it is fact that the president made this statement. And the image under the heading “how wise?” would be an empty drinking glass since it was not wise for the president to make such a divisive statement during a time of crisis when Americans are ill and dying.

Finally, the image under “how presidential?” also would of an empty glass since no president up until now would have thought of – let alone publicly advocate – suspending communication with governors trying to protect their citizens from a life-threatening virus because they were not deemed “appreciative” enough.

After nearly four years of misinformation and confusion, rating Trump on how factual, how wise and how presidential his questionable statements are would be both clarifying and helpful. If we put aside the thousands and thousands of lies this president has told to date, going forward, the public deserves a simple rating system that puts in context Trump's statements of misinformation and confusion.

In any profession other than the political sphere, Trump's regular spreading of misinformation and confusion would have resulted in his being fired (that may happen sooner rather than later).

However, for now, when it comes to putting a rating system in place to more completely illuminate Trump's questionable statements, better late than never.

Greg Slyford is a Fort Wayne resident.