Hoosiers' interests deserve stronger voice in Congress

As you read this, our nation is on the precipice of a defining moment in our history.

We are entering the peak of the coronavirus pandemic – with cases rising and resources dwindling. In the coming weeks, estimates suggest 100,000 to 200,000 Americans will die of the outbreak. Lives – let alone livelihoods – are on the line with every decision our government makes during this crisis. Now is the time to unite our citizens, in northeast Indiana and nationwide.

When the time came for our elected officials to protect their constituents from further harm, Congress responded. The emergency response package, which included free universal testing, paid time off for those stricken by the virus, and sweeping reforms to protect our small businesses, passed with overwhelming bipartisan support.

Rep. Jim Banks, however, was one of the few to vote no. When asked to step up, lead and do the right thing for Hoosiers, Banks failed the test. It's just the latest example of why we need someone different to represent the Hoosiers of northeast Indiana in Congress.

For those I have not yet met, I am a teacher, a veteran and a former health care worker. I decided to run for office this past fall on the heels of learning that medical expenses for our son's annual EKG had increased from $300 to $3,000 out of pocket per year. I have focused my campaign on, and vowed to find, ways to bring down the cost of health care.

The coronavirus outbreak has only further demonstrated that access to affordable health care is at the forefront of our personal, and political, lives.

I have always committed to bringing together individuals from the left and the right. It's why I chose the color purple for my campaign – mixing the traditional Democratic blue with Republican red. This virus does not care whom you voted for in the last election, and in our current state of affairs, our leaders need to make decisions based not on a “D” or an “R” perspective, but on what will help each of us get through these difficult times.

The bill Banks voted against was a good first step. But our focus in the immediate future should include ensuring individuals adhere to social-distancing protocols and testing those who may have been exposed to the virus, as well as finding ways to mass produce ventilators and equipment such as masks, gloves and gowns for the heroic health care workers throughout the country.

In the long run, to prevent further spread of or, God forbid, another round of COVID-19 or any new pandemic, we must now plan. This should include reinstituting the national pandemic response team, increasing funding and resources to the CDC, ensuring that multiple supply chains exist for essential medical equipment and testing and, most importantly, reevaluating our health care system's ability to respond to crises with as little compromise to the care of other medical necessities as possible.

Our elected officials should be working to make these steps a reality instead of appearing on evening cable news shows. Responsible leadership in a national crisis isn't blaming other countries, but bringing people together to get this pandemic under control. Amid a global emergency, Hoosiers need a trusted leader in Congress who will put their needs first, not one focused on building their resume for Washington powerbrokers.

For those who have lost – or will lose – a loved one during this traumatic time, my heart aches with yours. Through our actions, my hope is that our corner of the world in northeast Indiana can show the rest of the world that our nation is, and always will be, the “shining city upon a hill.”

On June 2 and Nov. 5, you have the choice to send someone to Washington who knows firsthand what this crisis means for you and what leadership looks like. I ask that you choose the candidate who has always put the needs of the people before politics.