Election prep

Although the primary election has been delayed by COVID-19, your vote is important and counts. Make your voice heard.

The primary is where voters select the candidates who will be on the ballot in November. Many offices have two or more people running. This is your opportunity to determine who will be the candidate who best fits your concerns, values and issues.

To help voters facilitate information about the candidates, the League of Women Voters is sponsoring VOTE411.org. This site has questions and answers from the candidates concerning issues facing our community. The questions were designed to be thought provoking and open. One of the candidates who filled out the survey shared with us, “The intent of the survey is to provide members with information that matters.”

We invited all candidates to participate, asking them to have their responses back by early April. All responses were entered directly by each candidate into the national nonpartisan website maintained by the League of Women Voters Education Fund. Neither the national nor the Fort Wayne League edited any of the information entered by the candidates.

The League, as a nonpartisan organization, does not support or oppose any candidate or party. The primary candidates include those running for District 3 in the U.S. House, state senators and representatives from the Allen County area, County Council representatives, county commissioners, coroner, surveyor and Allen County Circuit Court Judge.

At the website, VOTE411.org, click on See What's on your Ballot. Enter your local address with ZIP code (information is not stored). Voters can compare the positions of all candidates who responded. For the primary, the voter can choose to show all candidates or just the Republican or Democratic candidates. The voter will be able to do a side-by-side comparison of the responses of two candidates for the same office. None of your selections are stored.

As voters, the League urges you to access the VOTE411.org site to be informed about the positions the candidates take. The primary election decides which candidate will represent each party for the offices elected in November. Make sure your voice is heard.

Vote, then vote again in November. The League plans to have the VOTE411.org available in April for the primary and in October for the candidates who will be elected in November.

Congratulations to the candidates who have chosen to run for office.