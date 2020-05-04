A prayer of quitting

The National African American Tobacco Prevention Network Inc. is a 20-year-old organization that facilitates, implements and promotes comprehensive policies, community-led programs and culturally competent public health campaigns that benefit African Americans. One of its premier programs is No Menthol Sunday.

This is what we know and why No Menthol Sunday this May 17 is so important. Smoking causes one out of every five deaths in the United States. There are now more than 8 million black Americans who smoke. Each year, more than 47,000 blacks in the United States die from diseases they get just because they smoke. More American blacks die from diseases caused by smoking than from murder, AIDS, drug and alcohol abuse, and car crashes put together, which totals around 27,000.

The network's annual No Menthol Sunday can effect change in the health of congregations in the Fort Wayne community. Each year the network encourages faith leaders to talk about the importance of living healthy—not only for the sake of one's own health, but for the health of the black community as a whole. The network emphasizes the role menthol tobacco products play in negatively affecting our community, but they don't stop there; they speak out against social, economic and governmental systems that perpetuate health disparities and keep tobacco use at status quo.

This year's 2020 theme, Awaken, encourages the black community not to be deceived by the ill intentions of others. It exclaims that we must awaken ourselves to the truth, so that we may be wise and expose deception and complacency (Ephesians 5:5-15). In essence, the passage calls us to stay woke!

The network works to expose the tobacco industry's manipulative practices. The tobacco industry has developed aggressive marketing tactics targeting black communities and addicted a young generation to nicotine through e-cigarettes and vaping products. What's worse is that the pandemic has exacerbated black Americans' health outcomes, increasing their risk for more severe COVID-19 and death related to the virus.

As a part of this year's Initiative, we are asking black churches to Join the COVID BIG QUIT, a smoking-cessation effort. The pandemic has created a need, now more than ever, for black Americans to seek and obtain cessation services to help them quit smoking.

Studies have shown that black Americans want to quit smoking, yet they are unsuccessful. Experts attribute this struggle to menthol, which 1) is known to be most often smoked by black Americans, and 2) is known to make it more difficult to quit. Smoking rates in the black American community are particularly concerning since smoking weakens the immune system and increases one's risk of severe illness such as COVID-19. No Menthol Sunday is the perfect time to raise our consciousness about these important issues. When people of faith remain vigilant, educate our youth and inspire positive community action, we will begin to move toward total health justice.

If you're a pastor, contact me or have someone from your congregation contact me with your intention to join this important effort. If you are a member of a congregation, reach out to me as well, and we can get the ball rolling.

The black community is suffering, and you can help by being a part of No Menthol Sunday efforts. Since churches aren't meeting at this time, I will supply you with a virtual tool kit with everything you need to engage your congregation and join this initiative. I will also supply any other technical assistance you might need.