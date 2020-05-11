Decisions in June election make it of primary importance

Many people dismiss the primary election as not worth their time. Or they don't wish to divulge to which political party they belong. But voting in the primary is important; the Fort Wayne Area League of Women Voters would like to explain why.

Early on in the history of reorganizing our group, we asked Andy Downs of the Downs Center for Indiana Politics to speak publicly as to which elections are the most important. His answer? The local ones.

Now you may not think the county coroner or county surveyor are all that important to you, but those offices along with County Council are on this year's primary ballot.

If you live within the city limits of Fort Wayne or New Haven, for example, you may not think county offices have all that much to do with you.

But they may have a lot to do with the value of your property when it comes to the number of factors that play into whether someone wants to buy your house when you're ready to sell. Is this a good county in Indiana to live in? County officeholders are among the factors major businesses take into consideration when moving to – or leaving – an area.

Don't know whom to vote for? Go to Vote411.org and put in your address. You'll find a list of candidates and their unedited answers to questions put to them by the League of Women Voters.

This year, Fort Wayne Community Schools is asking the public to approve money for school repairs and building needs. We all have a stake in the education of those who are younger than us because, as we're now learning, “we're all in this together”.

Unfortunately, the people who most often vote in a primary election are those on the far left or the far right. If you're in the middle politically – and the majority of us are – do you want those who are far left or far right selecting the candidates for the fall election?

Likely not. But that's what can happen when a large percentage of voters don't vote in the primary.

This year's primary gives the election board the opportunity to test mail-in ballots in greater quantity than in previous years.

It's not cheap for us to vote this way, but it is an opportunity for the Election Board to determine what would be needed for no-excuse mail-in voting and for us to learn what it's like to vote by absentee ballot.

If voting by mail vastly improves voter turnout – which in Indiana is abysmal – the method by which we vote could change. Voter turnout in the 2016 election for Indiana was 56.18%, according to Statista.com. That put us 14th from the bottom of the states' list.

For more information on becoming an informed voter, requesting a ballot and voting by mail, please refer to our website, lwvfw.org, as well as our Facebook pages for local, state and national information. Act now to request your ballot and vote!

Sharon Busick Howell wrote this on behalf of the League of Women Voters Fort Wayne and Allen County.