Healthy lessons

The coronavirus pandemic has devastated individuals, families and communities across our nation.

As a nurse practitioner, I gravitate to the immediate impact it has had on the health and wellness of individuals. Having always worked with vulnerable patient populations, I also worry about the financial toll it has taken on many families. Social determinants of health, such as poverty, education, social support and access to jobs and health care, have the greatest influence on long-term health outcomes; the negative impact COVID-19 has had on these will continue to ravage our neighbors for years to come.

Therefore, as loved ones are buried without proper funerals to celebrate their lives and the lines at the food pantries get longer each week, it is hard to see what good has come from this experience. There are, however, bright points.

The pandemic has allowed us to focus on our broken health care system in a bipartisan way to address the critical needs of our community.

While we have been saluting our health care providers who work tirelessly for patients, we have also come together to temporarily fix many flaws in the system. Executive orders across the state and country have removed outdated legislation in order to increase access and promote efficiency. As the government is experimenting with gradual steps to safely reopen, the removal of health care barriers must remain.

For years, professionals have been urging legislators to eliminate red tape that creates unnecessary barriers to care and increases cost. However, for nurse practitioners, pharmacists, physician assistants and others, this message has been difficult to convey in the past.

The pandemic has made it crystal clear: All providers must function at the top of their license and training to provide high-quality, cost-effective care to patients in need.

Barriers lifted via executive order have improved access to virtual health across the country, increasing our ability to manage chronic diseases and connect to patients with mental health needs. Many states have waived the mandated contract nurse practitioners must hold with physicians to prescribe medications to patients, joining the 22 states, District of Columbia, and Veterans Administration that had already eliminated this costly barrier to care. Pharmacists in New York have been able to order testing for COVID-19; in many states, these qualified professionals are not allowed to order common tests due to outdated legislation.

As health care workers, administrators, consumers and legislators mold our future health care system, we must reflect on these lessons learned. Removing unnecessary legislative barriers will increase access to quality care at an affordable price.

Let's improve wellness, promote health, prevent disease, and enhance patient education and counseling for all