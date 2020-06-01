Teaching our diverse cultures can help bridge nation's divide

With over 44.7 million immigrants in the U.S., diversity is something that cannot be ignored. Though there is beauty in diversity, there are also differences that keep the nation divided. One of the biggest differences that prevents different groups from understanding one another is unshared culture.

If the communities within and throughout the nation were to begin to fully acknowledge and celebrate the cultures of different groups of citizens, understanding could become established among the groups.

One of the ways to acknowledge a culture is to make it public through education. Educating the public on the different cultures that exist among us would be the best solution for getting rid of the hostility held by many Americans toward other Americans. Often, misunderstandings and conflicts arise due to ignorance. If students were educated on the cultures of their peers, they will become less likely to judge their peers for doing or saying things the way they do and become more understanding of why they do such things.

Breaching the minds of the students will affect their interactions with not only people of a different background than them but also their families and friends. Once given insight into the cultures outside of theirs, these scholars are more than likely to share with those around them what they have learned and understood.

Considering the opposition to altering education plans that focus on more important subjects, it would be necessary to define which subjects are actually important and relevant to students' lives. Adding a new course of studies on different cultures within the nation doesn't exactly mean the students' attention will be made to solely focus on just the new course.

Allowing the different cultures to be shared academically will open doors for unity among the diverse population of the nation.

Hay Dah Moo is a 2020 graduate of North Side High School. She plans to study biology at IUPUI in the fall.