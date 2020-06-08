The unsilent treatment

The 2020 presidential race has turned into the political version of the biggest loser.

Circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 epidemic offered opportunities for both Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden to gain the upper hand. Instead, both have led campaigns of verbal blunders.

For Trump, the situation provided him the chance to prove himself a leader in crisis. Given the bully pulpit most politicians crave, Trump has, ironically, solidified his image as a bully.

For one, Trump refuses to wear a face mask in public appearances. As president, he should model behavior for others to follow. Instead, he is being belligerent and intentionally not wearing a mask to drive the media crazy. In contrast, Biden and his wife, Jill, wore masks to a wreath-laying ceremony on Memorial Day which Trump then mocked.

Presidents should also be thoughtful and proactive, especially now, when people want a reassuring presence. Trump, though, is irrationally reflexive.

For example, he would be wise to defer to medical and public health experts during news conferences, or to his vice president, Mike Pence, who was supposed to lead the nation's COVID-19 response efforts.

Instead, Trump turns the pressers into campaign rallies and gives his foes further ammunition to use against him.

Further, the president should not be partisan in a pandemic and should be the leader of the entire nation, not just those who favor his policies. Rather, Trump now says the GOP convention will be moved from Charlotte since North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, will not guarantee the event will be able to operate at a capacity that is to Trump's liking.

Also, his disdain for Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is so strong that he has threatened to withhold federal aid from the entire state, although much of Michigan is rural Trump country.

The truth is, an incumbent president should not have to campaign but should, rather, let the job he has done speak for itself. Trump, however, is always campaigning and turns every event into a rally. He gets in the way of his own message, which should be the strength of the economy, prior to the epidemic, since he took office.

With the epidemic, everyone is on edge right now. A president going off the rails does not exude confidence or calmness.

Originally, it seemed Biden would benefit more from the health crisis and the forced silence it imposed upon him.

However, every time the former vice president opens his mouth, he seems to say something offensive and, over time, he has gone from being a gaffe machine to straight off the rails, as he proved with his confusing response to the sexual assault allegations by Tara Reade and racist comments that African American voters who do not support him “ain't black.”

At least, when he is wearing a mask, it helps Biden keep his mouth shut, which is to his great benefit. For, when Biden is silent, not only does he mute his own verbal miscues, but he also allows Trump to prove himself irresponsible and irrational, which may be Biden's best strategy as Trump continues to trip over his own tongue.

Trump rarely thinks before he speaks, and he has turned a lot of his former supporters against him. In 2016, many voters preferred him to Hillary Clinton, which was his biggest asset. Now, they are looking for a reasonable alternative, and Trump's antics keep them searching.

At this point, voters are having a difficult time figuring out which is the lesser of the two evils when comparing the presidential candidates. Rather than differentiating themselves, both seem intent on proving their similarity in rarely thinking before they speak.

Eventually, the voters will get the last word at the ballot box in November. In the meantime, silence may be golden for the two presidential hopefuls.