The work of generations: Laying it out for the next one

I grew up in the era of Martin Luther King, Jr., John and Bobby Kennedy, and the Apollo moon missions.

Our generation filled the news with sit-ins, walkathons and demonstrations for desegregation, equal rights and ending the war in Vietnam. When the schools finally began to integrate, the war came to an end and it looked like the ERA would surely pass, we thought we had changed the world and relaxed our vigilance. We went on with our lives, pursuing jobs and raising families.

Now we owe an apology to the current generation, because we did not address the underlying cause of the things we fought against – the systemic racism and sexism that has been a part of our society for hundreds of years. Most of us are too old or infirm now to help in the current struggle, but we can offer some advice about what works and what doesn't.

What works is holding peaceful demonstrations to call attention to your issues. What works is planning in advance to have an agenda with scheduled speakers to inform the crowd, and more importantly the community, of the unique problems that face a child growing up in America who isn't white, or male, or wealthy. If possible, that planning should include members of the local government so police officers can be used to protect the demonstrators from outside agitators whose purpose is to cause violence and destruction.

What works is to have signs that explain your position (and big enough to be seen on TV). Music is a plus, especially uplifting songs that everyone can sing together. If you don't know any, a hymn book is a good place to look. What works is to have a cleanup crew to remove trash and restore the site to its original condition. What works is to remember that you are trying to convince people to join your cause, not to make them angry.

What doesn't work is vandalizing businesses of your neighbors, shouting insults or obscenities, throwing objects at people who disagree with you or are just trying to do their jobs. All that accomplishes is to make the other side more vehement in their prejudice, and antagonize people who might have come to agree with you. What doesn't work is having a weapon of any kind – that is the best way to turn a peaceful demonstration into a tragedy.

Most importantly, what works is changing our society by changing the people who are in charge. That starts with voting on Election Day. The primary is important, but the general election is much more so. Make sure you are registered, vote by absentee ballot if possible, and wear a mask if you go to the polls.

It takes time, but we can change local governments, then state legislatures and governors, then Congress, the executive branch and Supreme Court. It is time for a new generation of leaders to take over, one that is more representative of our country's true percentages of race and gender.

I am sorry we didn't give you a more perfect world to live in. But now it is up to you to determine the kind of world you want to leave for future generations.

Margaret Waite, a Fort Wayne resident, graduated with the South Side High School Class of 1965.