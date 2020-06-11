Mainstream streamlining

There are many ideas floating around to find ways to get more public-school money that goes directly to the classroom. One way to free up more dollars for public education is to consolidate or integrate management costs, especially at the district office level.

There are far too many administrators managing public schools. In reality, the number of public-school districts could be cut in half, saving millions of dollars while having more efficient and effective support services through more regional planning. This move would make more money available to teachers and the instructional process.

What happened in Indiana before needs to happen today. Sixty-one years ago, the legislature passed the Indiana School Reorganization Act of 1959. A major reason for this legislation was to lower the number of Indiana school districts from 966 to 402. This helped lower costs to public education. The number of public-school districts with fewer than 1,000 students fell from 801 to 156.

The state didn't force schools to merge, however, and there were holdouts. Today, there are 53 school corporations with fewer than 1,000 students

There are currently 291 school districts in Indiana. The smallest district is Cannelton with 260 students in grades K-12. Fort Wayne is the largest with 29,469 students.

It is interesting to note that the largest public-school district in the United States is New York City's with 984,462 students.

That means Indiana has 291 superintendents along with other administrators to manage such things as finances, curriculum, government programs, transportation, school lunches, maintenance and health care. Public schools exist to provide students with the knowledge, skills and attitude to help them become successful adults. Central office administrators play a very small role in influencing the quality of instruction but receive higher wages. What goes on in the classroom is the most important thing in public education, but we pay people more to manage services than teach children.

This is not to say that good management is not needed to have success in the classroom. It's just that we don't need so many central office administrators to manage the number of schools in Indiana. Local districts do not need to give up control of what goes on in their schools, but many smaller districts need to merge into regional administrative services.

By cutting the number of school districts, you not only save on administrative costs but also support service costs for school bus and building maintenance, lunch programs, purchasing and insurance.

Consolidating school districts does not mean creating larger schools in the process, especially at the secondary level. Also, consolidation does not mean current local public schools would need to be closed. The problem is not the number of existing schools, it's the excessive costs of managing the districts.

The merger of administrative services will not happen without governmental mandates. There is far too much emotion around the potential loss of some local control to ever expect individual districts to merge administrative services to cut management costs. That will never happen. Any administrator who openly suggests that his/her school district should consolidate with a neighboring district to cut costs will soon be out of a job. The same is true for a school board member.

It's time for the state to do the unthinkable and mandate the merger of several smaller school districts into regional districts to cut management expenses and improve overall planning and maintenance of public school facilities.