School boards stand poised to aid in changing times

The civil unrest, protests and violence that have swept across our country in recent weeks – in response to the death of George Floyd – are a stark reminder of the social injustices and inequities that permeate the fabric of our society.

Members of the Indiana School Boards Association are reflecting on how we as a statewide association – made up of 289 school boards and nearly 1,700 school board members – can better support the success of all Indiana students by using our authority and influence to eliminate inequities and inequalities where they exist within our schools and school communities.

Each Hoosier child unequivocally deserves equal and equitable opportunities to succeed during and after their K-12 education experience.

We applaud and support the statement of the National School Board Association's new executive director, Anna Maria Chávez, who issued the following remarks as a part of a broader statement issued on June 1, her first day on the job:

“Strong public schools are a vital part of the solution. The National School Boards Association believes education is a civil right, and the work of school board members is vitally important in this area right now. As the guardians of the institution that is the greatest equalizer in our society, school board members have a great opportunity to bring about meaningful, positive change so the civil rights of everyone in society are honored.”

As an association of school board members serving more than 1 million Indiana K-12 public schoolchildren, we are calling on our members to recommit to doing our part to be advocates and champions for all children regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, income status or ZIP code, but especially for those children whose voice is lost in the averages of school statistics.

The Indiana board stands ready to listen to you as community leaders for ways that our policies, programs and resources can better assist you locally in bringing about meaningful, sustainable change.

Addressing the social, emotional and mental health strains the pandemic and civil upheaval are having on students will be paramount as we reopen schools for the 2020-21 school year. There will be inevitable difficulties with how we implement and enforce social distancing requirements and how our students interact with our safety resource officers. We cannot avoid these issues. We must plan to address them now, so we can face them head on in the fall.

The Indiana School Boards Association will remain a leading voice to call on state leaders to support your efforts and to provide essential school funding to address these complex needs.