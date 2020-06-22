Echoes of past inform today's protests, reactions

On May 31, the City of Fort Wayne and Allen County deployed hypermilitarized force on Indiana citizens, using tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades on protesters exercising peaceful First Amendment rights. Police arrested more than 100 people on misdemeanors, holding many without bond.

Within days, Mayor Tom Henry and the police united with protesters, without any actual admission of wrongdoing or a pledge to reform, to march together and give speeches on the city's Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge.

Many laud this moment as reconciliation. Nearly as many may tolerate, some grudgingly, the overwhelming and disproportionate use of police force beforehand as a necessary antidote to civil unrest. But historically unresolved arcs of protests, violence and state force remain far more complicated than any resolution a pat “unity march” can offer.

Police have joined protests before. More than 80 years ago, a wave of anti-Jewish violence swept through Germany, Austria and parts of Czechoslovakia. Nazi officials disguised a secretly orchestrated campaign of violence as a seemingly organic mass uprising against Jews.

Later dubbed Kristallnacht, or Night of Broken Glass, the two days of targeted violence against Jews on Nov. 9 and 10, 1938, resulted in hundreds of deaths, rapes and suicides.

In the days following this 1938 pogrom, Nazis officially denied responsibility, even though they openly endorsed its wave of anti-Semitic terrorism as a nation's “spontaneous reaction” to its “healthy instincts.” By both distancing from and joining in its own coordinated violence, the emergent regime was able to enact further anti-Jewish legislation, leading to targeted mass incarceration, forcible deportation and eventual mass murder.

How Nazis engineered and then joined violent protests in 1938 differs sharply from how Fort Wayne city and county police in 2020 united with protesters peacefully after enacting violence upon them previously. The extent of 1938 Nazi violence may seem exceptional, yet the relationship of the Nazi state to violence seems all too ordinary.

Recognizing how any state can misuse police power is key to understanding its dangers. According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, police under Nazism initially remained skeptical of the party, despite Adolf Hitler's posturing for law and order, and promising to make Germany great again after its defeat in World War I.

Nazism won over police incrementally, not suddenly.

Police and many other conservatives looked forward to the extension of police power promised by a strong centralized state, welcomed the end of factional politics and agreed to end democracy.

The police appreciated the fuller funding of training, increased staff and modern equipment to combat criminal gangs and promote security.

Under the Nazis, the police enjoyed broad latitude in arrests, incarceration and the treatment of prisoners. Police were empowered to take “preventive action,” – that is, to make arrests –without the evidence required for a conviction in court and indeed without court supervision at all.

Both then and now, those seeking simple answers to complex problems will seek out unworthy violence to justify and tolerate sustained and concentrated police violence, seemingly necessary to keep peace.

But violence does not exist in discrete quantities. It is fundamentally relational and encompassing.

When Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke at the American Psychological Association's annual 1967 convention, he construed violence not as allotment, but as criss-crossed dynamic, coursing through and within a larger set of relationships:

“When we ask Negroes to abide by the law, let us also demand that the white man abide by law. ... Day in and day out, he violates welfare laws to deprive the poor of their meager allotments; he flagrantly violates building codes and regulations; his police make a mockery of law; and he violates laws on equal employment and education and the provisions for civic services.”

King predicted the “unworthy” urban riots of 1968. He recognized how violence needed years of cultivation. It did not enter from outside, or spring forth magically or organically from the masses, but spread corrosively from all-too-common yet unaddressed internal disparities.

Then as much as today, violence reflected deep and systemic corruption occurring beneath a veneer of the tolerable, orchestrated both intentionally or unintentionally by social institutions and sectors thoroughly rotted through with inaction and indifference.

When Henry and his police chief stand atop a bridge and admit that “we can do better,” they would do well to heed prophetic words from the man for whom Fort Wayne named that bridge.

Otherwise, Fort Wayne might do better, but not so much better as to disrupt the same status quo that rotted through 1967 America.

Not so much better as to admit any wrongdoing for hypermilitarized overreactions and violations of peaceful protesters' constitutional rights in 2020.

Not so much better as to commit to any of the meaningful and necessary changes bringing true and lasting reforms, needed as urgently in Fort Wayne today as they were in 1967 America.