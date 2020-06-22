Vigilance in order to keep kids safe

Doctors, nurses, grocery store workers, police – there are many first responders working to keep our community safe, and those who protect children are among that exceptional group.

In times of great stress, it is sometimes children who feel the brunt of adult frustrations, which can result in neglect and abuse.

Recently, the Indiana Department of Child Services director, Terry Stigdon, announced that calls to the state's child abuse and neglect hotline are down significantly. Stigdon voiced the concern shared by many child welfare providers throughout the state, that while calls to the hotline are down, this does not indicate a reduction in child abuse and neglect.

With schools closed throughout the state, children are not being seen by teachers, staff and counselors who would report instances of abuse and neglect. According to the 2018 Federal Child Maltreatment Report, 21% of abuse and neglect reports come from education personnel.

While many of us are safe at home during this time, the home might not be the safest place for each child in our community. This is an unexpectedly stressful time for many families. They are navigating the uncertain waters of this pandemic while managing anxiety and juggling child care, work and food security. Children may be experiencing abuse and neglect at the hands of a family member with no one to reach out to for help.

Through these challenging times, child welfare workers have continued to remain on the front lines to keep children safe.

Even during this pandemic, SCAN workers continue their visits to the homes of families in trouble and provide needed counseling and assistance to keep children safe.

While COVID-19 safeguards are in place, workers often do not know the exposure that exists in the homes they enter.

Their personal concern for the children outweighs their personal safety.

As child welfare workers help children and families during their greatest time of need, our community can show its support. It starts with watching out for children.

If you suspect a child is experiencing an abusive or neglectful situation, please call the Indiana Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-800-5556. We are all obligated to report abuse and neglect.

Let us recognize and show gratitude to those who keep our children safe and continue to serve despite this pandemic – SCAN's frontline workers and all child welfare advocates.