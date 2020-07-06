Cancel culture vultures

Allen County Council has a vacancy because of demeaning words a member used to describe some of his very own constituents. While proper steps were taken, the situation simultaneously highlighted a disturbing lack of diversity among our local elected officials.

Diversity isn't just about what someone looks like; it is more in reference to our all having unique experiences and perspectives and how that makes us better. In business, diversity in leadership often pays off. Corporations that embrace diversity on their leadership teams see a 20% to 30% increase in profitability and higher revenue from innovative solutions generated.

Locally, we have big problems and are not equipping our leaders to find innovative solutions when we don't encourage people with different perspectives to be seated around the table.

I believe wholeheartedly that the elected officials we support should represent our values and not simply be supported because they are diverse in their appearance. However, I often wonder if we find ways to disqualify someone because they represent a slightly different flavor of what we see as conservatism.

I grew up in rural northeastern Colorado. I noticed when I moved to Indiana that the Republican Party had a slightly different feel to it, but the conservative values are the same.

It makes sense because issues in Colorado aren't always the same issues people face here. Here, the right-to-life movement is thriving and doing wonderful things that are noticed on a national platform. That same movement wasn't as prevalent in my hometown because most everyone is pro-life and there is no need to fight a battle that doesn't exist in that small community.

Recently, Allen County Republican Party Chairman Steve Shine endorsed Elizabeth Underwood, who has solid, conservative beliefs and also happens to be Black. With her amazing educational background and the fact that she is a litigation lawyer, she is the type of diverse candidate the Republican Party should be endorsing.

Slam dunk, right? However, there is a blemish on her record. She has a history of supporting President Barack Obama's campaign and even a random donation that went to the Bernie Sanders campaign.

Most Republicans are vocal opponents of cancel culture, online bullying that basically uses a mob mentality to attack someone who may have a different opinion without even legitimizing the accusations and actively ignores looking at the person on the whole. I have experienced the biggest disappointment from fellow party members I admire and generally am proud to align myself with.

As a strong opponent of cancel culture, my expectation would have been for concerned Republicans to call this candidate and ask for background regarding why she supported a candidate who does not align with our values. After all, we support President Donald Trump, who historically changed party affiliations five or six times and has donated to Democratic candidates, even Joe Biden, in the past.

Unfortunately, that did not happen, and a $3 donation immediately became fodder for some of the candidate's opponents.

Should we hold candidates responsible for former actions? Absolutely! However, if our only source for disgruntlement is from glorified gossip over social media accounts (one candidate equated the $3 donation with Underwood being a staunch Sanders supporter), we are not representing some of the core values that make us the Republican Party: freedom of speech and the opportunity to get ahead by working hard.

There is a cultural shift the Republican Party can play in unifying. We see an entire generation disenfranchised with the government and politics in general. People do not believe they are being heard.

Our opposition to cancel culture should, at the least, challenge us to explore the meaning and intent behind the headline versus pushing propaganda. If after learning more about who a candidate is, you believe another candidate is better, that is completely acceptable. However, I believe some did not give this candidate an opportunity.

In a time where it is evident that we need diversity in leadership to catapult us to greatness, we need to start embracing and mentoring those who share the same core values. We need to show the next generation that we truly believe America is the land of opportunity and inspire civic engagement with truth and details.

Finding candidates who both represent our values but also inspire the next generation is critical to survival.