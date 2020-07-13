Bad advice

I ask readers to imagine I am waving a cautionary red flag as I write this.

For years now I have joined the citizens of this country in listening to Donald Trump. First as a candidate announcing his run for the presidency: “... The U.S. has become a dumping ground for everybody else's problems. When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best. ... They're rapists and some, I assume, are good people. ...”

Then as our newly elected president at his inaugural address: “...We share one heart and one home and one glorious destiny. ... The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans ...”

And recently during a Fourth of July speech at the base of Mount Rushmore: “... Make no mistake, this left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution. ... That is why I am deploying federal law enforcement to protect our monuments, arrest the rioters and prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law. ...”

But none of this president's remarks over these nearly four long years have garnered my attention as much as the very recent message he sent out regarding the pressing of state and local officials to reopen schools this fall: “... They think it's going to be good for them politically, so they keep schools closed. ... No way. We're very much going to put pressure on governors and everybody else to open the schools.”

Trump is adamant – until such time as it is walked back – that nothing short of full student attendance each and every day is the only way forward. And that anything other than his version of opening up schools is politics at play.

This is playing with fire, and it causes me to wave a red flag to all parents – public, private and parochial – locally, regionally and nationally.

This president has a penchant for accusing others of doing the very thing he is doing himself.

Only his most ardent supporters could ever believe he is not politically motivated in opening up businesses to jump start our national economy or insisting on the full opening up of our nation's schools to boost his election prospects.

Never mind that COVID-19 infections are increasing at an alarming rate, that we have no vaccine and minimal therapies, and that we have lost 130,000 Americans and counting to this deadly disease. And, contrary to the assertion of the president, 99% of COVID-19 cases are not “totally harmless.”

And with officials around him such as Vice President Mike Pence (“Make no mistake about it, what you see today is that America is going back to work and the American people are finding a way every day to put this coronavirus farther in the past.”) and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (“It's clear that our nation's schools must fully reopen and fully operate this school year.”), this president who only accepts “yes” for an answer will only be further emboldened at the expense, I fear, of our nation's children and young adults.

When it comes to educating our nation's student body, let us keep the decision-making process for how, when and where to open up our schools squarely in the hands of parents, local school boards, administrators, teachers, support staff and consulting personnel from the state departments of education and the communities at large.

We must allow these trained, interested parties the freedom to develop carefully thought-out plans as well as our understanding that they will need to adjust these plans during the implementation stage.

We all want to get schools back in session, but to do so safely, efficiently and effectively. It is not the one-size-fits-all solution that the White House is insisting upon that will solve this very difficult and diverse educational problem brought on by the coronavirus.

The approach that fits well for one school district may not necessarily work for another, and so on. The important thing is to get it right, not to necessarily fully reopen and fully operate every school in the way we once did pre-COVID-19.

And so I figuratively wave a red flag for all parents to see regarding this issue. Trump may be our commander in chief and DeVos may be our education secretary, but by insisting that our nation fully reopen and fully operate in lockstep-like-fashion, they put all our children and young adults in harm's way.

And we cannot wait for them to walk it back by lying, spinning or convoluting the facts at a later date.