Cushion in a crisis

We all want to see Hoosier families emerge from this crisis on firmer ground than they started, with stable housing, good jobs and a financial cushion to fall back on.

And as we endure it, we want to be sure no family goes hungry, becomes homeless or suffers hardship because of COVID-19 and the recession it created.

Federal, state and local policymakers continue to grapple with how we stop the spread of COVID-19 and provide relief to families who are continuing to struggle from the fallout of this pandemic.

While many policies have been put in place already, as the crisis continues, it is clear that more will have to be done to get the country back on solid ground.

Hoosier families are facing serious hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting sharp economic decline. To weather the storm, nearly 30% of Hoosiers have needed to borrow from credit sources and/or family and friends. One in five Hoosiers reported taking from savings or selling assets to make ends meet.

Nationally, two-thirds of adults with low income and 45% of Black and Hispanic adults said their families could not pay rent, mortgage or utility bills; were struggling to afford food; or skipped medical care over the course of a month.

Congress must step up with stronger policies to help people as the economic downturn drags on. In the next stimulus package, improving the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit – two proven policies that put money back in the pockets of people with low-wage jobs, reduce poverty, and boost the economy – should be part of the solution.

That means:

• Temporarily extending the full Child Tax Credit to children in families with low incomes, just as it is available for children in middle- and higher-income families, so the families who need it most are able to access the full credit. This would help 577,000 Hoosier kids.

• Temporarily making the Earned Income Tax Credit available to younger and older workers currently excluded from the tax credit because they do not have children at home. This expansion would help 358,700 childless workers in Indiana.

• Making these changes for tax year 2020 would put money back in the pockets of working people early next year. When families have money to spend on basic needs, that money is going back into local economies. When a person can buy groceries or fix their car to get to work, it boosts the economy for everyone.

We urge our Indiana's senators, Todd Young and Mike Braun, to help the Senate work with House leaders to enact these temporary improvements in the next bipartisan package to address the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, along with other supports for struggling families and state governments.