I&M has the power to help

As Hoosiers reopen their state, Indiana Michigan Power thanks our customers for helping their neighbors during the corona-virus pandemic and reminds customers having difficulty paying their bills that help is available.

I&M thanks health care professionals and first responders for their dedication, long hours and support of those in need. We thank employees of supermarkets, pharmacies and other retail outlets that have remained open during the pandemic, as well as those involved in transporting crucial supplies.

We thank business owners and their customers for following guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and executive orders from the governor regulating the phasing-in of business.

I&M thanks our customers for following physical distancing guidelines and wearing face coverings.

During this extraordinary time when so many people have been affected financially, we also thank our customers for their continued business. For those who are having difficulty paying their bills, we thank you for working with us on payment plans to ensure your continued service and/or seeking available assistance.

I&M strongly encourages customers who are behind on their bills to learn about available assistance. Many customers who have never previously sought public assistance and have experienced a significant drop in income may be eligible for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program assistance. States received additional LiHEAP money specifically to help customers affected by COVID-19.

LiHEAP and some other programs have deadlines to apply for help during the summer cooling season. Customers who believe they may qualify should contact relevant agencies as soon as possible by calling 211.

We also encourage any customer who is behind on their bill – or who anticipates they may fall behind – to contact I&M.

I&M suspended customer disconnections early in the pandemic, and has continuously worked to provide customers with tailored payment arrangements for their needs.

Additionally, I&M waived late fees associated with non-payment, as well as disconnect and reconnect charges that would have occurred during the period when disconnections were suspended.

We encourage everyone to continue to follow CDC guidelines and wear face coverings when appropriate.

Thank you to our customers.