Money to burn?

In the announcement of the new Northeast Fire Territory in Cedar Creek and Springfield townships, my involvement as Perry Township trustee was mischaracterized as “last minute.” Below is a much more accurate portrayal of events.

Mark Roemke of Springfield Township was quoted as saying I only attempted to jump into their fire discussion at the “last minute.” However, I met with him and others on March 14. Such disingenuous statements appear part and parcel of the effort to ram through this boondoggle. Misleading statements aside, many have witnessed illegal meetings, no evidence of due diligence, approving an admittedly “flawed document” and, lastly, bullying of their own constituents in free forums.

Elected officials led by Roemke, Claude Schrock, Wilmer Delagrange and Chris Wolf voted to extract more than $20 million from their own neighbors over just the next 10 years – some of which could end up in the pockets of those voting on it. Their initial money grab would have extracted a mind-boggling $30 million from a relatively small corner of Allen County with a significant Amish population.

The moving target of what various officials really wanted or understood they approved reminded me of Groucho Marx's remark, “Those are my principles, and if you don't like them ... well, I have others.”

Fortunately, pushback from Leo-Cedarville officials, concerned citizens and me reduced the damage by a third. However, this still puts the citizens there in the unenviable position of being near the top in all of Indiana for per capita fire protection costs of this kind.

As I said, I met with Roemke and Cedar Creek Trustee Steve Herman in March. I shared a fiscally responsible motivation for joining forces. I never heard back from any person involved in this new territory.

A quick fiscal view has the new territory taxing at up to eight times more per capita than the rate of nearby territories. The fire territory covered by the Huntertown Fire Department has about 35,000 residents and a tax assessment of less than 6 cents per $100 of assessed home value, whereas the new Northeast Fire Territory covers just 17,000 residents and yet will tax at more than 24 cents per $100.

Perry and Eel townships and Huntertown have been in the fire territory business for a long time. We have proven that first-rate fire and EMS protection can be provided for a fraction of what this new territory will be extracting from hard-working homeowners.

In the pages of this newspaper, one can find I was quoted a couple years ago saying I wanted to get rid of township government, which was considered a bold statement by some (but not a new notion: Search Kernan-Shepard Report). I made the statement to draw attention to this often-overlooked layer of government.

As someone who cares deeply about the incessant nickel-and-diming local governments do with small and often imperceptible incremental increases in taxes, I wanted discussions about saving the best parts of township government and (gasp) shielding taxpayers from their worst parts.

I once heard that the most magical moment in government is when one witnesses competence – because it happens so rarely. Indeed, any year the state legislature could revisit the township model, which it occasionally does, but always votes to keep.

In the meantime, this will be real money needlessly taken from the Leo-Cedarville, Grabill and Harlan areas – which could also potentially put a pinch on schools and other taxing entities that rely on property taxes. Citizens who have taken time to understand it are not happy. I have heard some members of the Amish community won't patronize a business owned by one of the town board members involved in the vote, for example.

If you are resident near these areas, look to the decision made by those named above when you do not have an extra $2,000 or so lying around in the years ahead to pay tuition, pesky home maintenance or medical bills – as these will have been much better uses of your money than this abomination called the Northeast Fire Territory.