Risk is hard to think about. But the concept has become more immediate for all of us because of the virus.

As a parent of school-age kids, my house is having to think about the risks of attending school in the fall. Reading the statistics can be mind-numbing and fear-inducing at the same time.

The most useful way I have ever heard of to think about some risks is called the micromort. One micromort represents the risk that something can accidentally kill you. More exactly, it represents a one in a million chance that something will kill you. For example, driving about 90 miles has about one micromort of risk.

On a typical day in the U.S., each person's activities add up to about one micromort of risk. I find this measurement useful because it lets me think through comparisons much more concretely. How dangerous is riding a motorcycle? A 20-mile trip is about three micromorts.

What about medical issues? Giving birth in the U.S. is about 170 micromorts.

How much risk does the virus have for us? I don't have a broad answer, in part because the chance of dying after becoming infected has been difficult to determine.

We can measure the deaths relatively well. How many people have been infected, however, has been much harder to measure. Early measurements of infection, mostly based in China, implied a chance of dying after infection of 0.6%.

Some measurements of people's antibodies, which can indicate a person had the virus then recovered, implied the infection without symptoms was quite widespread. Those studies calculated the chance of dying after infection might be as low as around 0.3%. There was one study in a small German town that gained significant attention. However, it now appears that study didn't account for false negatives and false positives well enough.

Another study, this one in Spain and made public last month, accounts for the false negatives and false positives more precisely. They estimate a chance of dying of 1%.

If we use the range of these numbers, then the risk of dying after getting the virus, is about 600 to 1,000 micromorts. So after infection, the risk of dying is about the same as about two to three years of accidental deaths.

For people older than 65, the risk is much higher, about 10,000 micromorts. For an older person, that represents the risk of any accident over a span of 27 years compressed into one illness.

There are several limitations to this way of thinking. Most important, it only helps think about risk of dying. There are many symptoms of the virus, such as loss of taste, that show we do not know the long-term effects of the virus. If the virus causes long-term breathing problems, for example, the micromort doesn't account for that.

There is another way to use micromort. How much risk do you force on others when you walk into a store without a mask on? Our measurements are not precise enough for me to estimate here, but the answer is not zero.

Based on how quickly the virus spread in New York City and is now spreading in Florida, Texas and California, the answer may be quite high. At the peak of the epidemic in New York City, for example, the daily risk for an average person was 50 micromorts.

As a point of comparison, the average risk for a U.S. soldier stationed in Afghanistan during that war's height, in 2010, was 20 micromorts a day.

Each of our individual choices related to the virus can put risk onto other people. That risk, especially for the elderly, appears to be tremendously high.

The choices are clear: Wash your hands, socially distance, wear a mask. Otherwise, we can make life more risky than that of soldiers in wartime.

Christer Watson, of Fort Wayne, is a visiting assistant professor of physics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Opinions expressed are his own. He wrote this column for The Journal Gazette, where his columns normally appear the first and third Tuesday of each month.