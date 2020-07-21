Vanity unmasked

My recent appointment at the office of my long-time dermatologist left me bitterly disappointed in two particular individuals.

I'm not exactly sure who the first one was – it would have to be whoever calls the shots in that practice. The other person I'm disgusted with is me for not protesting vigorously when the decisions made at that office provided a completely inexcusable threat to my well-being, and that of many others.

The decision, of course, was not to mandate the wearing of masks. And I don't mean mandating that patients should be required to wear masks.

In fact, I had mine on as I approached the front door and kept it on the entire time I was there.

Most of the other patients did as well, but we were all greeted at the entry by a sign noting that the facility did not require anyone, including staff, to wear masks. For any patients troubled by that policy, there was an option to request that staff members would don masks, which they would do without hesitation.

Counting the two receptionists, nurses and multiple sales associates who passed through the waiting room, I would say I was exposed to at least seven unmasked staff members. Then I was walked to the examination room at the far end of the facility by a nurse, passing in close quarters by several other bare-faced workers.

Arriving at the relatively small examination room, I was told that another nurse would join us – one who was in training. That occurred, but in addition, the doctor came in also in the company of an intern. None wore a mask.

Unfortunately, rather than protesting or putting off my appointment, I sought to be a friendly patient, pointing out the humorous side of my dermatological condition. Everyone in the room laughed. As we know, laughing, like singing, can easily project COVID-19 and other dangerous material much further than ordinary speech.

Performing my annual full-body evaluation, the doctor and his trainee leaned in close to me and examined every square inch of my exterior.

Although I still maintain sparse interactions in public places, and always with my mask in place, I was shocked and disappointed to find any kind of medical facility operating without face masks at a time when COVID-19 is rising again in the majority of states.

My own meekness was inexcusable, and had I not been troubled by an extreme outbreak of my typical summer condition, I probably would have found no basis for remaining on the premises.

But I think perhaps a driving factor in the office's dangerous decision might be the significant component that vanity now plays in many dermatology practices. I mentioned sales associates earlier, and indeed, there is a powerful concern over discretionary skin, hair and nail management that drives the services offered.

Perhaps a business aimed at helping us look our best just couldn't see itself promoting the use of masks, even if their lives and the lives of their patients (or clients?) just might depend on it.