Liberty and literacy

We have all had the experience of walking through a door for the first time. It may have been the door to our new school or classroom, to our first job or our first home. In each case, the stride over the door's threshold opened a new world for us, introducing new experiences that were to become memories for us.

In a more metaphorical sense, the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor has been the gateway for millions of our ancestors and for many of our fellow citizens. This door was not simply an entrance to a room, a building or a monument, but a door to a new world, a society certainly rich with opportunity but also struggling (often failing!) to actualize the aspirations of its founding documents.

My mother, the daughter of Polish immigrants, was not a native speaker of English. She would learn the language only after beginning the first grade. What a difference this would make! Unlike her mother, who lived an entire life knowing only a few English words, my mother would complete high school, begin a career as a bookkeeper and parent five children who would earn 10 college, graduate and professional degrees.

My immigrant father would learn English as a 16-year-old high school student by spending part of each week in a second-grade classroom. While capable of reading, writing and speaking Slovak and having studied Latin and German, it was the acquired literacy in English that led to a college scholarship and a career as a metallurgical technician in Detroit's automobile industry.

For my parents, the process of becoming literate, of learning a new language, of sharpening their ability to reason and to think numerically, opened the door to new worlds. My mother read incessantly to my siblings and me, encouraging our curiosity and instilling in each of us a tenacious persistence.

Her bold walk through a door as a child gave us the opportunity to pass through many subsequent doors. Ironically, I was the “illiterate” one who could not participate in the native tongues of my extended immigrant family. I was the one looking in, the one who was speechless.

Over a period spanning more than 400 years, there have been many doors dotting the East Coast, the Gulf Coast and southern border, the West Coast and Canada border, all symbolized by the lady of the harbor. While the American experiment has struggled mightily to understand that everyone, men and women, Indigenous peoples, immigrants and those brought in bondage, all enjoy the same “unalienable” rights, there has been a persistent recognition of the centrality of a literate population.

The creation of schools, colleges and universities, along with the multitude of libraries scattered across America, attest to this essential conviction. The struggle for women's suffrage, immigrant stories, the breaking of the shackles of bondage and the respect accorded Indigenous cultures are, in fact, tales of literacy.

In the 1960s, the formation of the Fort Wayne Literacy Council converted this conviction into volunteer tutors for adults seeking to improve their ability to use English. Today, the Literacy Alliance in Fort Wayne strives to end illiteracy and thus empower individuals to succeed at home, at work and in their community.

In high school equivalency classes, adults prepare to take the Test Assessing Secondary Completion. In the pre-equivalency classes, adult learners work on foundational reading, math and language skills. Their study plan will equip them to enter an equivalency class.

However, many equivalency and pre-equivalency students simply work to achieve other basic educational goals. The English for Speakers of Other Languages classes offer an opportunity for adults who are recognized as literate in another language to improve their ability to speak, write and comprehend English, giving them an enhanced confidence in their use of the language.

All the programs of the Literacy Alliance are gateways that open new worlds to students. They are transformative processes that are every bit as real as traversing the “golden door” in New York Harbor, giving the students of the Literacy Alliance the exuberance and the confidence to seize their own futures.