Worth savoring

Restaurants are an important part of our lives.

I treasure the memories of my wedding reception in a family-owned restaurant in Orlando. We were their first wedding reception, and they did an excellent job. I'm sure you can recall celebrating special meals at restaurants shared with your most cherished friends and family.

Enter COVID-19 shutdowns this spring, which upended restaurants to the point of nearly eliminating all but takeout for several months.

The restaurant industry has experienced unprecedented losses. Owners have had to make difficult decisions including cutting staff hours or eliminating positions. It will take a long time to recover since restaurants were more affected than nearly any other industry, but there are ways you can support your favorites and their staffs.

Put simply: Your purchases today may help prevent closure later. Full-service restaurants run on slim profit margins. For every dollar coming in, the average profit is only three to nine cents. This was true in pre-COVID-19 times, when restaurants were full. Now they serve fewer dine-in guests as a result of social distancing, so profit margins are even slimmer.

Many restaurants are running at a low profit or even losing money. The result could be closure in the coming months if we do not rally behind our favorites. Support of our local restaurants is needed now more than ever.

The best way to help now is ordering food and bar beverages. Many restaurants are taking significant precautions, using CDC, National Restaurant Association or local health department guidance to minimize risk. If you are not ready to dine in, then order to-go or delivery.

Additionally, many restaurants sell their own sauces, T-shirts or coffee mugs, and these items often have higher margins than food and may help drive profitability.

Others may see your shirt and patronize the restaurant, which is priceless for businesses.

Tipping is a wonderful way to show your appreciation for wait staff, curbside pickup and delivery drivers. The staff risk exposure by working, so please show your appreciation by tipping on all orders, including dine-in, to-go, curbside pickup and delivery. Many sources encourage 25% to 30% as the new 15% to 20%.

If you cannot boost the tip right now, continue ordering from them.

If you enjoy an outstanding restaurant experience, or you felt comfortable from a safety and social-distancing perspective, leave a positive review on Google, TripAdvisor or Yelp. If your experience could have been better, let the server or manager know while there, or call the restaurant if it was a to-go or delivery order.

Restaurateurs want you to have a great experience. Reviews can make or break restaurants, so please give them a chance to correct problems before you go public.

There is a fun way to support local restaurants coming up very soon: the summer edition of Savor Fort Wayne, which begins Wednesday and runs through Aug.16. Participating restaurants offer three-course meals at value prices during lunch, dinner or both. Some locations offer these meals for takeout or as an outdoor dining experience. The full list is available at visitfortwayne.com/savor/.

Savor can provide a tasty glimpse of Fort Wayne's delicious food while supporting restaurants at this critical time. They are counting on us.