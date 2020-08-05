Historical context

It began with a shoving match between the guard and one of the protesters.

A small group had gathered to protest at a government building, an argument commenced between one of the protesters and the single military guard at the building. The guard struck the man on the head with the butt of his rifle – and the confrontation escalated.

The jeering crowd grew, threatening the guard; additional troops came to support the guard, keeping the crowd at bay with loaded weapons. The crowd began to pelt the guards with snowballs and other small objects.

No one is sure how it happened, but a gun went off and the entire guard contingent began to fire. Five of the protesters were shot and killed.

Did this happen during a Black Lives Matter protest?

Was is during the unrest and protests against the Vietnam War?

Maybe it was an event during the civil rights protest?

No, the incident described above is the Boston Massacre in 1770, when a crowd assembled in Boston to protest against unfair taxation by the English government; the military guards were English soldiers.

The Boston shooting was one of the singular events that contributed to the continental demands for independence from England.

As I read through and considered this story from our nation's origins, I was struck by the similarity to the confrontations we see today in the Black Lives Matter protests.

An unruly crowd facing armed police and federal agents using “less lethal” weapons to control the crowd. The less lethal weapons refer to hard rubber bullets that will penetrate the flesh, but hopefully not kill or permanently injure; to poisonous gases that are outlawed for warfare; and explosive percussion devices.

If any member of the police or federal force deems that the “unruliness” is too great or if an arbitrary time curfew is exceeded or just one of the protesters in the group is actually out of hand, the entire group becomes subject to a barrage of less lethal force.

According to a 2006 Bureau of Justice Statistics report, on average a police trainee spends 60 hours in firearms training and 51 hours in self-defense training, but only eight hours on community policing and eight hours on mediation/conflict management. It's no wonder that the first reaction to a perceived threat is to respond with force – as the officer has been trained – rather than to try to mitigate the confrontation.

I don't find the BLM protesters blameless. Violence and destruction are not useful tools to promote change. However, I do believe the reaction from police and, particularly, by the federal agents in the Portland, Oregon, protests have certainly contributed to any violence and destruction that has occurred during the primarily peaceful protests.

But I also believe that peaceful protest includes disruptive protest – and that may include activities that inconvenience people. To get noticed and ensure that the cause you are protesting is noticed, sometimes people do have to get taken out of their normal practices and comfort zone.

As the Boston Massacre story shows, our country was born in protest – sometimes loud, noisy, confrontational, inconvenient, disruptive protest. We have to be able to continue that protest without fear for our lives and bodily injury.

Our policing system has to shift from the focus on use of force to control and confront to easing and mitigation of conflict. We shouldn't defund the police force, but we need to radically shift the police force training and effort.

The English soldiers who fired on the crowd were arrested and tried for murder. Ironically, future president John Adams served as their defense lawyer.

The commanding officer and six soldiers were acquitted, two soldiers were found guilty of manslaughter because they had fired into the unarmed crowd.

Makes me wonder what will happen in our country today when the police or military fire their weapons to disperse an unruly crowd. I say when, not if.

Unless the focus of our policing is changed, I believe the result, like the Kent State shooting, is inevitable.