Lingering failures doomed project

Tuesday's newspaper contained an editorial about the failed redevelopment of an old electric motor factory into a trendy new mixed-use commercial center. The headline read “Electric shock,” as if anyone who has been following the story as it unfolded over the past five years would be surprised in the least.

Ever since the early efforts of the local chamber of commerce (Greater Fort Wayne) began publicizing the project, there has been a persistent cloud over it at council meetings and the meetings of the various local commissions that ultimately agreed to fund it to the tune of $62 million in start-up money, plus untold millions in tax abatement and tax increment financing that were going to be necessary to make this a reality.

The total financing package for this urban renewal venture had grown to $280 million by the time of the final contact extension two months ago.

This sum included more than $60 million from the state of Indiana, $60 million from federal tax credit programs, the previously mentioned $62 million from local government as well as $62 million in loans with the remainder to be provided by equity investors.

According to attorneys representing the Redevelopment Commission for the city, the developers failed to meet their obligation to document the private sources of capital. The shortfall amounted to more than $30 million, after multiple contract extensions since the economic development agreement was ratified by City Council in November 2018. Each extension had its own hearing and public vote.

The developer asked for more time to find financing four times.

Here we stand in August 2020, with the last contract extension granted in a 3-2 vote by the Redevelopment Commission in early June without the requisite private funds to a deal closing. Members of City Council, as expressed at the Tuesday meeting, were surprised that the clock had run out.

How could that have been?

Each Redevelopment Commission meeting where the contracts were extended was public and attended by the local newspaper's assigned reporter. How could the paper's editorial board, which had assured its readers for years that this was fait accompli, not have seen the writing on the wall?

The media try to use the blueprint published in Walter Lippmann's 1922 “Public Opinion” to steer events to the prescribed outcome, rather than observing and reporting. Rather than informing the public that there were serious doubts about Electric Works from the beginning, they tried to coax officials to just try a little harder (i.e. spend a little bit more of the public's money).

Anyone with open eyes would have seen that this project was questionable from the weeks before the first hearings took place. The questions I have posed were done so in public, in writing and at the council table.

Perhaps the most important point is that the private financiers have made their judgment. Without pomp. Without circumstance. They simply applied some mathematics and logic to a question of economic viability and rendered a verdict. They decided to preserve their capital for more worthy projects.

Maybe it's best the decisions about private property, which the finished product was going to be in this case, be made by those that have their own resources at risk.

That is the essence of capitalism.