Outdoor learning may save students

When it comes to conducting classes this fall, most colleges seem to be stuck between holding in-person or remote classes, or some combination of the two. As a researcher who focuses on the design of educational spaces, I believe there's a fourth option that's not being given its due: outdoor spaces, such as open-air tents.

From a learning space design perspective, this could be an effective way of maintaining in-person instruction, even when temperatures drop later in the fall.

A few universities are taking class meetings outside as an innovative way to safely keep students on campus.

Rice University in Houston; Amherst College, a small liberal arts college in Amherst, Massachusetts; and Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida, are among those that have committed to using outdoor classroom spaces to mitigate the risk of viral spread.

These institutions are not looking to merely hold classes outside on nice days, but to find solutions to support regular class meetings outside even in cooler weather. These innovative outdoor learning options might have a future on the other side of the pandemic.

Rice has constructed five open-air tents that will each accommodate a class of 25 to 30 students. Each tent is large enough to allow students and instructors to stay six feet away from oner another during class.

In addition, Rice is building four temporary buildings that will each support a class of up to 50 students at a time, allowing more people to learn on campus than existing buildings can support. While these are not permanent, brick-and-mortar buildings, their physical structures offer a more long-term option for holding classes compared to tents. These structures will be connected to electricity to enable cooling, heating and lighting – like the tents – allowing students and faculty to plug in any educational technology they may need or want, such as wi-fi or laptops.

Kevin Kirby, vice president for administration at Rice, detailed how these structures will lessen the risk of the spread COVID-19. The open-air design aligns with research that suggests the virus spreads less efficiently outdoors than indoors.

“They're designed to withstand hurricane force winds,” Kirby wrote. “They can be used not only for instruction, but also for academic lectures in the late afternoon and student meeting and study spaces in the evenings.”

Outdoor learning is not just the provenance of southern or West Coast institutions with milder winters. Amherst is making similar investments in the infrastructure required to support outdoor learning that officials there hope will allow for a near-normal fall semester. The liberal arts college with fewer than 2,000 undergraduates purchased 20 tents to hold classes outside. Most classes in the tents will be small, seminar-style meetings that remain at the heart of the Amherst undergraduate experience. The tents will be equipped with electricity to support learning technology and heating mechanisms when the need arises.

Amherst, like many schools across the country, will pivot entirely to remote instruction after the Thanksgiving break. Schools are avoiding bringing students back to campus after the November holiday to reduce the chance of coronavirus case spikes in concert with large influxes of students who will undoubtedly have spent time in close contact with friends and family over the break. For Amherst and other institutions that experience cold winter climates, keeping students off campus after Thanksgiving cuts down on the need to depend on outdoor learning spaces into December.

Eckerd made headlines in July for its creative plan to encourage outdoor instruction. The school will encourage any instructor who wants to teach classes outside to do so. A professor of environmental studies and experienced outdoor instructor, Elisabeth A. Forys, proposed using geographic information systems technology to map and visualize all viable outdoor spaces on the 188-acre campus where classes could be held.

The pandemic has inspired the world of higher education to reconsider the ways physical campus spaces are used to support student learning. Several studies support the idea that being outside helps students learn. Studies also suggest that there are positive associations between memory function and the types of emotions students experience while outside.

Students' mental health also may benefit from spending time outdoors, a finding especially relevant for students who attend college amid the stress of COVID-19. As colleges wrestle with whether to have students on campus in regular buildings or learning remotely at home, we believe outdoor learning spaces could prove to be a better option than both.