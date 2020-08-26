Promises made ...

As a lifelong Republican and former county party chairman, I liked the plans Donald Trump outlined for his first four years. I agreed with the concepts he was talking about – limited government, balanced budget, strong military and economic growth, to name a few.

I didn't care much for his personality and his egotistical attitude, but I thought he'd probably become more presidential once he was in office.

So now, almost four years later, I'm again wrestling with the choice I'll need to make when I vote for president this November.

Trump gets high marks from most commenters about the economy, and he probably deserves them even though he came to office as the economic recovery efforts of his predecessor were proving very effective.

I'm much more concerned about some of the other pledges he made. I looked at 10 of them:

1) Impose a hiring freeze on federal employees

No movement since April 2017.

2) Build a wall, and make Mexico pay for it

That didn't happen.

3) Remove all undocumented immigrants

Trump did not keep his promise to deport all immigrants illegally in the U.S., nor has he enunciated a cogent immigration policy.

4) Eliminate gun-free zones at schools and military bases

Trump has made scant progress on eliminating gun-free zones. He said he's in favor of closing loopholes in gun laws that are already on the books and he worries any new laws could create a “slippery slope” that could lead to a total handgun ban.

5) Bring back manufacturing

No overall improvement for manufacturing sector.

6) Invest $550 billion in infrastructure and create an infrastructure fund

No action evident.

7) Balance the federal budget 'fairly quickly'

The federal deficit isn't shrinking; it's growing.

8) Release his tax returns after an audit is completed

Trump says he might release returns “when I'm out of office.”

9) Enact term limits

No progress.

10) Increase the size of the U.S. Army to 540,000 active-duty soldiers

Number of soldiers unchanged at 475,000.

I spent most of my working life as a chief executive officer, and I know how important it is for a CEO to build and support a leadership team that adds competence and continuity.

I thought Trump put together a strong team when he took office, but over the past 3 1/2 years, the turnover rate among his top appointees is 89%, with 40% of the positions turning over multiple times. That could be a major contributing factor to why so many of Trump's promises have gone unfulfilled.

In addition to recruiting and retaining a top leadership team, a president also needs to listen and respect them. Trump has been short of that mark in his dealing with scientists who have tired to work with him in more effectively managing the pandemic.

Stronger advisers could have helped him understand the racial issues we're facing and be a more positive force in addressing them.

As concerned as I am about those factors, I am bothered much more about what I perceive to be an erosion of trust.

The Washington Post Fact Checker has compiled a list of more than 20,000 lies attributed to Trump.

How do you maintain trust when people can't rely on you to tell the truth?

All this weighs heavily on my mind as I look at the choices before us. Will the Trump-Pence team perform differently in a second term?

Would a Biden-Harris team be any better? Or will they be dragged to the far left of the political spectrum and do more harm than good?

Tough questions that cry for an answer. They're questions that have enormous implications for our great nation.