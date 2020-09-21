Certainties amid uncertainty

Preparing the city's 2021 budget during a global pandemic isn't something I thought I would be leading when this year started.

As governments at all levels, as well as households and businesses, continue to grapple with unprecedented times, the loss of loved ones and financial strains, it's critical to understand the challenges and opportunities associated with planning for the future.

Fiscal discipline and vigilance are key themes in our recently announced proposed budget for 2021. The balanced budget was designed in a way to continue to provide essential services to residents, neighborhoods and businesses while also setting aside funds to be able to address future financial uncertainties as a result of COVID-19.

Through strong fiscal management in partnership with City Council, the city is in position to have cash reserves to be able to respond to emergencies to continue to meet the needs of the community in uncertain times.

We've taken proactive budgetary measures during this extraordinary time. Highlights include reducing costs by delaying non-critical projects and cutting back on operating expenditures through curtailing travel and holding certain positions open longer.

We also recognize there are ongoing challenges as a result of COVID-19, including revenue reductions in gasoline and vehicle excise taxes. Income taxes are projected to decrease significantly in 2022. We're anticipating the greatest impact on city government finances will be experienced in the 2022 budget.

We do see positive indicators moving forward as local assessed valuations on properties continue to rise. In addition, we're in a strong financial position to help prepare for future revenue loss stemming from COVID-19. And, steady revenue growth has allowed us to maintain a strong fund balance over the past five years.

Investments in neighborhood infrastructure, parks and public safety will continue, and that's great news for our community. It's a strong demonstration of the community's collective commitment to prioritizing what the public has told us they want to see and be part of.

Past and ongoing budgeting practices have positioned us to be able to make improvements under challenging circumstances.

We have planned upgrades of $27.7 million for our neighborhoods, which includes $23.8 million for streets and roads, $2.5 million for sidewalks and alleys, and $1.4 million for bridges.

Our award-winning Parks and Recreation Department will have $3 million for needed maintenance projects to keep our facilities user-friendly, clean and attractive for residents and visitors.

The Fort Wayne Police Department will have 480 officers patrolling city streets to protect the public. The department plans to add 100 body cameras for officers and a civilian position to manage the body camera program. The police are also planning to have a lateral officer recruit class in 2021. In addition, the department is proposing an upgrade to the Automated Fingerprint Identification System.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department plans to add two new engines. Two academy classes are planned, with 18 recruits in each class. Improvements to the live-burn training facility would allow the department to add a three-story apartment building simulator. The department is also looking to enhance and make continued investments in its specialty team training.

I want to thank all the city employees who worked so hard helping to prepare the budget. I also met with members of City Council to get their feedback and ideas on the new budget. I'm encouraged by the ongoing national recognition our community has received as a result of proactive fiscal management and being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.

The 2021 budget will be presented to City Council on Tuesday. The property tax-supported budget, also known as the Civil City budget, totals $186 million. This budget does not include City Utilities, which has its own budget funded by ratepayers.

The public is encouraged to review the budget online at cityoffortwayne.org/smartgov.

Let us know what you think. We value and appreciate feedback.