Physicians' group's demands are a disservice to patients

What do Mick Jagger, Gladys Knight and Diana Ross have in common? They are all members of great music groups that do not exist without them.

The Rolling Stones are not the Rolling Stones without Mick. Gladys Knight and the Pips are just the Pips without her. The Supremes are not supreme without Diana Ross.

A group can be defined as a collection of people with a common purpose who depend on one another. A group shares common goals and expectations. Those commonalities build cohesion. Cohesion bonds a group together, allowing them to feel they offer something greater than individual members alone could do. Together they build a great group with a great mission.

One advantage of working as a group is that it allows its members to accomplish goals they wouldn't be able to accomplish on their own. “The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.”

It is the sense of connection and participation that characterizes the desired interaction within a group.

The Sept. 8 article about Women's Health Advantage/Associated Surgeons and Physicians shows us what it looks like when a group is no longer a great group. The defining principles of a group do not seem to exist anymore.

A group that loses close to half its great members in the past four years is not cohesive and appears to no longer have a common purpose. The whole is no longer greater than the sum of its parts. The sense of connection and participation is gone.

A group that only communicates with departing equal partners via legal documents and lawyers does not sound like a group with a common purpose. A group that changes the operating agreement without discussing it with all the partners appears to lack transparency, integrity and common goals. A group that charges departing member physicians who are in good standing more than four times what was charged previously departed physicians seems criminal.

It's an injustice to the departing physician members and the community they serve. It's an injustice to Fort Wayne, northeast Indiana and neighboring Ohio.

For Women's Health Advantage/Associated Surgeons and Physicians to demand more than $500,000 in cash per departing physician to be allowed to continue to provide for the health care needs of women and their families in our city is really telling them to leave town. That is the logical conclusion. It sounds like “ransom money” and the hostages are the women and families of our region.

The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, in a report a few years ago, projected there would be a shortage of up to nearly 9,000 obstetricians and gynecologists by 2020 – that's now – and removing physicians from practice will only exacerbate the problem.

Enforcing the non-compete covenant by charging an appalling and excessive sum of money penalizes the doctors who only want to serve the unmet medical needs of women and families in Fort Wayne and our surrounding community. It also punishes our community by denying access to the quality care these physicians have provided for years. Any demand for hundreds of thousands of dollars is “ransom money,” and it hurts our community.

Fort Wayne is medically underserved. Fort Wayne needs physicians. Fort Wayne needs nurses. Fort Wayne needs all health care providers. We need to keep what we have and continue to welcome more.

The Hippocratic Oath in its simplest terms implies “do no harm.” It appears that the Women's Health Advantage/Associated Surgeons and Physicians board members, physicians and chief administrative officer forgot to put that in their mission statement.