Taking care with CARES funds

In March, Congress passed the CARES Act to provide stimulus money to the states as they dealt with unexpected spending as a result of the coronavirus. As with any federal government program, there's plenty of fine print.

Indiana received $2.4 billion from the CARES Act; as of mid-November, $1.6 billion has been spoken for. As you would expect from fiscally conservative leaders, Indiana has been careful to follow the federal rules, lest Hoosiers get put on the fiscal hook and have to pay the money back.

As a member of the State Budget Committee, I receive regular updates from the state budget director on Indiana's spending of CARES Act funds. These briefings also include potential outstanding bills yet to be reimbursed. Every decision has public health, economic recovery and successful educational outcomes in mind.

Under Congress' rules, CARES expenses must be incurred by the end of 2020. At this late date, big undertakings, such as infrastructure projects, are unlikely to be completed in time.

Further, CARES Act guidance cites large broadband expansion as an example of spending that does not qualify under the act, unless it can be deemed “necessary for the public health emergency.” The guidance goes on to specify that helping residents with costs related to telemedicine, distance learning and telework expenses for public employees do qualify.

To that end, Indiana has spent CARES Act money to meet these specific, worthy goals.

Indiana has also been funding expenses that protect some of our most vulnerable, such as those receiving home health care, our nursing home residents and the homeless. CARES Act money continues to buy personal protective equipment for essential frontline workers. It is also funding workforce grants to help train workers displaced by the economic effects of the coronavirus.

Our Republican leadership is supporting our schools by allowing them to make the best decisions for their communities, without a mandate requiring them to be in person, virtual or hybrid. In turn, we have supported those decisions by helping schools acquire devices and wi-fi for their students and teachers.

To keep Indiana's reputation as a fiscally responsible state and to protect Hoosier taxpayers, we must not deviate from the federal CARES Act rules, especially as the State Budget Committee continues to receive bills reimbursable under the CARES Act. We also need to consider the funds that have already been depleted, such as our unemployment insurance fund and other reserves.

For example, Indiana may be able to direct CARES Act dollars toward the unemployment fund, which eases the burden on employers who otherwise could face steep unemployment fees.

The members of the General Assembly have been elected to be the decision-makers when determining whether to fund infrastructure projects that will benefit our state. Clearly, the coronavirus has shown the importance and need for high-speed virtual connectivity.

During the coming legislative session, I expect we will reevaluate Indiana's ongoing $100 million broadband program and consider additional proposals related to connectivity. The General Assembly is where these conversations should happen.

We all want our once-vibrant and bustling economy to get back on its feet, but we can't ignore the rules Congress imposed when it distributed CARES Act funds. More than ever, as employers begin to staff up, we don't want to burden job creators with more taxes because Indiana mismanaged CARES Act funds.

How we handle the CARES Act money matters.