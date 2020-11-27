Unification shared vision of Pontiac Street mural

I am a firm believer in the power of the individual. Throughout my life, I have been rewarded for taking initiative and following through and simply getting things done. Even in my down time, my first impulse is to immerse myself in a solo activity where I can control the inputs and outcomes with no distractions.

But this month I learned a valuable lesson about what can happen when you expand the circle.

It started with one man's goal of bringing joy to southeast Fort Wayne. Thank you, Bill Dotterweich. His plan was a mural of the Black Madonna and baby Jesus. He had the funds and the vision. The only thing missing was a blank wall and an artist.

He brought his vision to Vincent Village and the two-story building we use on Pontiac Street and asked for our input. Vincent Village's mission is all about families and keeping them together as they fight through the challenges of homelessness. So we asked, “What if we expanded the image to include the entire holy family?” Thank you, Denise Anderson, Cheryl Chalfant and John Tippmann Sr.

As residents of the Oxford neighborhood for more than 30 years, we then shared our vision with Vincent Village's neighbors, who also see this wall on a daily basis.

This expansion naturally led to additional conversations with several other connected community leaders for feedback and input. Concepts quickly expanded beyond images of organized religion to the universal truths of community, heritage and journeying together. Thank you, Foundation One, Diane Rogers, Pastor Karen Staton, Megan Chalfant and Tony Ridley.

And of course, nothing could happen without artists.

So we invited four local muralists to bring their expertise to this evolving vision and, once again, our collective plan expanded with more listening, compromise and shared values. Thank you, Theoplis Smith, Lyndy Bazile, Teresa Yarbrough and Ron Lewis.

To our pleasant surprise, the four muralists who started the process as individuals chose to enter into the project as a unified team, feeding off each others' different gifts, talents and insights to create the ultimate design as a group.

As the mural took shape, cars honked, people waved, hands clapped and neighbors stopped to say thank you for remembering southeast Fort Wayne.

Ultimately, the process of expanding the circle one layer at a time took the design in a new direction from the original idea. But more important, it exemplified a true sense of community validation. Because it's important for people to know their opinion matters. It's important for people to be asked and invited.

And it's important for people to be able to speak their truth – no matter where they live.

“It has materialized beyond my dreams,” Dotterweich said. “I couldn't be happier.”

The mural purposely means many things to many people. To us, it says: On a foundation of Faith we strive to seek and speak our Truth through the peaks and valleys of life while being universally linked with our community.

I challenge you to start your own search for Truth by visiting 918 E. Pontiac St. Parking is available for free.

There are benches to sit on and I guarantee you will be safe – no matter what anyone tells you about Pontiac Street. You can simply sit and ponder or converse with neighbors and passers-by, or even just enjoy the sounds of happy kids exiting the school buses every afternoon.

All because Truth is what ultimately sets us free.

John Christensen is publisher of Fort Wayne Magazine and board chair of Vincent Village.