Conscience of a Christian

I always love to read and ponder the columns submitted by Rev. Bill McGill and appreciate his sharing his intellectual gifts and rhythmic writing prowess with us.

His latest column, from Nov. 18 (“The lessons of 2020 election make clear our nation's bisection”), had a concept that really set me thinking and searching for answers. He says he is perplexed by his fellow Christians who justify Donald Trump's behavior by what he calls a “distorted theology” that he defines as being “God-breathed” Scripture (this from 2 Timothy 3:16) that is “man-seized.”

My study these past few months has included an in-depth look at the New Testament books of John and Matthew through the eyes of Scottish theologian William Barclay and the following books on racism in America: “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson, “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi, “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck, “The Nickle Boys” and “Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead, “Homegoing” by Yaa Gyasi, “Mudbound” by Hillary Jordan, “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins, “Leave the World Behind” by Rumaan Alam, “Surrender White People” by D.L. Hughley and “White Fragility” by Robin Diangelo.

All of these support McGill's contention that self-expressed American Christians, throughout history, have taken God's word and used it as a club for their own selfish ends instead of its intended use as stated in the 2nd Timothy reference: “All scripture is inspired by God (God-breathed) and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, for training in righteousness, that the man of God may be equipped for every good work.”

And what might those selfish ends be in America?

Princeton professor Eddie S. Glaude Jr. writes: “From the beginning, Americans have imagined a way of being together as a country that takes for granted a kind of selfishness that masquerades as liberty and freedom. We have been willing to allow the belief in widespread prosperity to compromise our commitment to democracy, and we have allowed white supremacy to wrap itself around the basic tenets of our way of life. Each has grown and flourished as we have sought comfort in material possessions and illusions that allow us to take flight from the empty aspects of our lives. It was only a matter of time that we would end up right where we are now: in a place where it seems that too many have given up their stake in American life for their own selfish ends.”

That inherent selfishness has been empowered with the advent of Trumpism, and I share Rev. McGill's perplexity over the support of that movement by the Christian community. The Book of John begins with: “In the beginning was The Word”... this is that very same Word that is to equip us for good works. In that Word, Barclay says that the Sermon on the Mount found in Matthew Chapter 5 is “the essence of the teaching of Jesus” (who Hebrews 12:2 says is the “author and perfecter of our faith”). If he is right, then it is a key description of those attributes that Christians should import, emulate and support.

As I share the following eight descriptions, I am devastated at how short I fall in every single one, and realize that I need to spend 100% of my time working on implementing these in my own life and not spend any time criticizing anyone else, and that is not my intent. My intent is to compare the president of the United States to this list – the man we voted into office and the man who, by his own admission, does not need to repent, and ask this question: How can a Christian who honors the Word of God in its entirety, and has the power to choose his/her national leader, choose a man like Trump who in his role as president, by both his behavior and his words, thumbs his nose at this, the suggested “essence of Christianity”?

Here is Barclay's list, from Matthew Chapter 5: “O the bliss of the person ...

“Who has realized his own helplessness and has put his whole trust in God.

“Whose heart is broken for the world's suffering and for his own sin.

“Who has every instinct, and impulse, and passion under control because he is God-controlled, who has the humility to realize his own ignorance and his own weakness.

“Who longs for total righteousness.

“Who gets right inside other people, until he can see with their eyes, think with their thoughts, feel with their feelings.

“Whose motives are absolutely pure.

“Who produces right relationships between man and man.”

Perhaps a Christian brother or sister could share their biblical rationale used to vote to retain a leader who not only publicly exhibits the exact opposite of the above, but shows no observable evidence of striving to implement any of them into his life. And please don't criticize me for “judging” Trump – of course I am judging him. That's what voters do.

I am applying my understanding of biblical Christian values to judge him unfit for the office of president of the United States. And I have, over the past five years, constantly struggled to see the pro-Trump Christian voter's biblical reasoning for judging him otherwise.