Compromise over confrontation

This election cycle has resulted in a common sentiment that our country is divided. I disagree; I think it shows that we are balanced.

While the chasm between both ends of the spectrum is huge, the majority of Americans fall closer to the middle than they realize.

When is the last time you spoke with someone who holds different views? Do you avoid people when you know they don't share the same values?

With the holiday season here, it is an unspoken rule not to speak politics at the table. If you don't want a plate of mashed potatoes thrown at you, then maybe you should talk about sports instead. But wait, that has become a platform for political statements. Maybe you should discuss your kids in school? Nope, that is political now too. Health and well-being? Forget about it!

See my point? Whether we like it or not, politics touches everything.

Freedom of speech is a vital right we must protect. It is the bedrock of a truly free society. What does that look like in an age of cancel culture, political correctness, trigger warnings, safe spaces and micro-aggressions?

I suggest that perhaps that while the intent of not wanting to offend someone is a good thing, perhaps we are creating division by avoiding triggering topics. Maybe instead of reconsidering the topics, we should reconsider the approach.

We have lost the ability in this country to have civil discourse. We have huge hurdles our nation is facing. We will not bring resolution unless we develop the ability to listen to one another.

What is civil discourse? Last year, I attended a workshop on Facilitating Complex Conversations. Participants discussed Four Pillars of Civil Discourse. I have found these pillars helpful.

The first pillar is to model the desired behavior. Set the tone for the discussion. Do you want a thoughtful, calm discussion or a heated debate?

The second pillar (this one is huge for me) is to resist making assumptions. Don't assume that just because the other person voted a certain way you know how they view and judge the world. Resist assuming that everyone has the same definition of morally charged words. Things that may be clear in your mind may not even have the same meaning for the other person.

The third pillar is to resist being the messenger of one message. Look at someone's social media, and you will know the issue they are passionate about. Passion is a good thing, but also keep in mind that you most likely won't change anyone's mind by consistently repeating the same message.

The final pillar is to ask open-ended questions. Enter the conversation seeking to understand. We may not walk away from the conversation agreeing, but at least we will still respect each other.

A lesson in humility and forgiveness would help us all.

I was recently in a Zoom conversation with some amazing female leaders when the speaker alluded to how anyone on the opposite political side is ethically challenged. It was obvious I was the minority in the group representing the other side.

I was tempted to argue, but then paused and remembered the intent of the Zoom was not about me and this was just a side comment. I was offended but chose to set that aside so I could continue listening with the purpose of seeking to understand.

Did I miss an opportunity to defend my belief? Perhaps, but it was neither the forum nor would my message be received. I would have missed out on the remaining portion of the call if I had let that side comment consume my thoughts.

Should you be able to share your opinion or thoughts on social media or in a group? Yes, freedom of speech is essential for our republic to thrive. The exchange of ideas is what makes our country great and opens the door for solutions that may otherwise never be presented.

However, before you are tempted to stand on that soapbox, have you taken the time to understand the perspective of someone sitting across the table?

We are living in a society that is continuously seeking to blame someone for something. I would like to encourage you to stop going down that path and begin by looking at what you can do to make it better.