How the Grinch failed to steal an election

So, the grifting Grinch who sought to steal the nation's soul refuses to concede and quit his sweet gig as part-time president and full-time golf enthusiast.

Well, why not? It's a cushy job in a cratered economy.

According to credible insider accounts, the malevolent malingerer from Mar-a-Lago is about as busy as an usher at a Sonny Tufts film festival.

When not lollygagging on the links or bamboozling the bubbas at his rage-o-rama rallies, he arrives at the Oval Office no earlier than 11 a.m., confers with a toady or two, then enters an enervating echo chamber of rabid right-wing media, taps out delusional tweets and froths on the phone with his fellow fearmongers.

Day after drowsy day passes in numb, nestled torpor.

Yet the indolent occupant of this comfy cocoon calls his opponent “Sleepy.” Take it as a rule of thumb: When the hibernating hulk snorts an outrageous accusation or defamatory nickname, he's deflecting a truth about himself.

How else can an amoral, aspiring authoritarian tar others with cries of “crooked,” “shifty” “disgraceful” and “communist?” The latter smear – from a man who claims he and Dear Leader Kim “fell in love,” holds a recently uncovered Chinese bank account and did everything but shine Putin's shoes in Helsinki – is gall worthy of his McCarthyite mentor Roy Cohn.

We can only pray that in the wee hours, lit by the flicker of Fox News, tweeting another torrent of lies, he may, startled by Abraham Lincoln's disapproving ghost, confess his innate corruption and laziness.

Alas, it hasn't happened yet. Thus, on those occasions when our couch potato in chief can be roused from his boob-tube stupor – logged with straight faces by his sycophantic staff as “executive time” – he lumbers into meetings unprepared and launches into unhinged marathon monologues peppered with profanity and light on lucidity.

On even rarer occasions, he enlivens his empty days holding court in the Rose Garden or free-associating his way through pageants of self-aggrandizement, dizzying descents into scatology only the most transfixed true believers in Trumpism can stand without a stomach pump.

A recent example was his imperious 64-second press-room performance regarding the Dow topping 30,000. He called it a “sacred number.”

No questions were taken following this brief but solemn worship of Wall Street's false idol; a perverse index of a rigged economy. No mention was made of the pandemic he has negligently mismanaged into a plague that may claim half a million lives by the time he leaves office – forcibly, if necessary, as a dress rehearsal for his perp walk.

No consolation was offered to the millions of Americans facing hunger and homelessness at the hands of his narcissistic indifference.

Fortunately, his sloth and incompetence sometimes serve the common good. He didn't have the will, discipline or attention span to finish more than 15 miles of his great wall of white nationalism or demolish the core protections of the Affordable Care Act.

Nor have his flailing, unfounded attacks on the integrity of an election he lost reversed the resounding result, despite blatant voter-suppression efforts, disinformation, disappearing mailboxes, desperate appeals to the racism of his eerily unblinking base and some wackadoodle scenario involving a water-logged laptop and Venezuelan voting machines.

Unfortunately, teetering between somnambulism and sociopathology, he's done enormous damage – ruinous regulatory rollbacks, a deficit-exploding tax bill passed to the applause of plundering plutocrats, a glut of paleo-conservative judges, inhumane immigration policies and brazen shakedown diplomacy – in addition to willfully ignoring a public health crisis and crashing the economy.

But there's hope. Fed up with his epic failures, egomaniacal fulminations and everyday exhibitions of impeachable evil, 80 million Americans rose up and exclaimed with their ballots: “You're a mean one, Mr. Trump ... and you're fired!”