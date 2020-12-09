Clear as good and evil

On your Opinion page of Dec. 3, Ron Flickinger (“Conscience of a Christian”) posed a challenge to the Christian community to provide a biblical rationale for voting for Donald Trump or someone of his deficient moral character. I would like to rise to that challenge.

I obviously cannot speak for all Christians who voted for Trump, but I offer this reply based on my own choice, which was guided by my understanding of what Scripture says, particularly Romans 13, about the qualifications (or lack thereof) of national rulers.

Flickinger uses the Beatitudes of Matthew 5, as paraphrased by William Barclay, to judge Trump and by inference all presidents past, present and future — a can of worms I should think he may not want to open. This standard is indeed the high bar of morality and one we must rise to if we are to inherit the kingdom of God.

However, while this standard admits us to that blessing, and while this standard is to be applied when selecting the church's leadership (cf. I Timothy 3:1-7 & Titus 1:5-9 with Matthew 5), there is no such bar set for rulers whose domain is this world and not the one to come.

Instead, rulers must have a single character trait (they may mercifully have others), the ability to discern good from evil. Why this one trait? Because rulers are a minister of God, an avenger who brings wrath on the one who practices evil (Romans 13:3a-4b). And why vengeance? Because this is an evil fallen world and there are more than a few evil characters whom God sees who need to be expunged from polite society by the agency God chooses.

Too many Christians on both the left and right of the political aisle have freighted the American presidency with an apostolic calling (and attendant morality) not unlike that which the Roman Catholic Church confers upon the pope. But the president is not the pope, nor the metropolitan, nor the president of any denomination, nor the pastor of any local congregation. Instead, he is the president of a pluralistic country of 330 million, charged by God to reward those of any stripe who do good and punish those of any stripe who do evil.

In fact, he is not required, though it may be desirable, to live by the Gospel in any meaningful manner whatsoever. And while I prefer my church leaders to have clean hands and a pure heart, my political leaders rule within a world that is “red in tooth and claw.” As such they will have to get their hands bloody; perhaps as bloody as Washington, Lincoln, Wilson, both Roosevelts, both Bushes and a dozen others (whether justly or unjustly, God only knows). And in this bloody work they need to know but one thing: the difference between good and evil. If they know that, it is sufficient.

It may be argued that a president must live by the ethics of the Sermon on the Mount to be able to discern the fundamental difference between good and evil, but I beg to differ.

The same book of Romans that outlines the limited scope of duties of the king, president or emperor teaches the ability to know that God's immutable qualities, such as his justice, are resident within each human heart (Romans 1:18-20).

David was a man after God's heart but was not permitted to build God's house because he had bloody hands (I Chronicles 28:3). I care not whether Donald Trump is morally disqualified to build the house of God; this work (done by personally applying Matthew 5) is our business as Christians. I apologize for any of my brothers who used the moral corruption of Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Carter, Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush or Obama (presidents just in my lifetime) with a view to delegitimize them. These presidents will be judged by God, as presidents, on how accurately they wielded his sword of vengeance. Their lust, greed, thefts, lies, pride and vanity will be dealt with in the same way as will all of our sins: with or without the blood of Christ.

As for me, I will follow the dictates of my Lord and never seek my own revenge, but instead leave room for the wrath of God (Romans 12:19). And in that room I want a man who knows how to wield a sword.

I do not know to what degree Trump absolutely knows good from evil, but I do know he appears to believe in protecting the unborn; that he seeks to project power to reduce bloodshed (his record for peace in the Mideast and other hot spots seems to indicate this); that he has sought to protect the border not from legitimate immigrants, but from the criminal likes of MS-13; that he has pardoned those unjustly jailed (drug and process criminals alike); and that he is an ardent foe of the kinds of socialist totalitarianism that wrought such misery on the world over the past 100 years.

Others may laud him for more than these things, but these are enough for me. I believe that Trump did not, by means of his moral failure, nullify the calling to which God appointed him in his first four years of office. This is why he garnered my vote; I have been faithful to Jesus Christ for almost 40 years.