Braun stakes his claim

As Indiana becomes the No. 1 COVID-19 hot spot in a nation awash in the virus, Sen. Mike Braun has been hard at work as a mouthpiece for the Trump administration on television.

First, he defended Trump's right to flood the courts nationwide with lawsuits seeking to overturn the election results in multiple states. So far, the president is 1-53 in such efforts, but nonetheless, Braun insists Trump must have the right to do so and to let the process “play itself out.”

Meanwhile, Braun is fine with holding up desperately needed COVID-19 relief to make sure businesses have “liability insurance” to protect them from the so-called flood of COVID-19 lawsuits brought against businesses by people disabled or killed by the disease.

First, there is no deluge of COVID-19 lawsuits, especially in Indiana. The law firm of Hunton Andrews Kurth is tracking COVID-19-related lawsuits nationwide and lists only 76 in Indiana. The largest set of claims – 15 – involve insurance disputes. The next largest set – 12 – involve wrongful terminations of employment. None in Indiana involve personal injury or wrongful death claims over COVID-19.

Second, if Braun is worried about “liability insurance” for businesses concerned about being sued by employees who fall ill with COVID-19 and claim infection at work, such “insurance” already exists. It's called workers' compensation.

Workers' comp is a legally mandated insurance program set up during the New Deal to provide workers with recourse for injuries or illness sustained at work. It also provides an exclusive remedy and limited liability to employers for such claims.

Workers who successfully prove they contracted COVID-19 at work (not easy given the long incubation period) can only recover a portion of their lost wages and medical costs. Yet Braun wants to strip away even these limited rights?

For Braun, access to the courts is apparently subject to the Trump doctrine: When you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Even file baseless lawsuits seeking to overturn the will of the electorate to fuel your base into funneling hundreds of millions of dollars into your campaign coffers while also encouraging them to take up arms and threaten election workers and officials.

But when you are not a star, they won't let you do it. No legal recourse for you if you get sick or die from COVID-19.

Braun rejects the New Deal in favor of the Raw Deal.