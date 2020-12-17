A mask of maturity

We can talk all day about the selfishness, narcissism and immature attitude of those who still, months into a global pandemic, refuse to accept science and wear a mask.

However, one thing we need to address is how much insecurity is tied to being a COVID-19 denier. This year has cemented that there is a vast minority of this country who never learned any kind of emotional intelligence and who feel threatened when they don't feel special.

This morning, I woke up to a social media post praising health care workers, and a woman who commented angrily that nurses were liars and not heroes. The threat, in her mind, was not the virus, but someone else besides her getting praise and attention.

While her behavior is reminiscent of a toddler on Christmas morning, kicking and screaming because their sibling got the toy they wanted, adult children are not born in a vacuum. They've been bred this way by a society that taught them it was always going to be them against the world. That they were the hero of the story and everyone else supporting players. That “rugged individualism” meant anything other than greed.

I think of how many people this year only started taking the pandemic seriously because either they or someone they loved contracted the disease. While I feel angry, I cannot help but feel ashamed that the United States has failed to teach empathy to so many of our brothers and sisters.

COVID-19 deniers have been failed by a society that rewards ridiculing our most vulnerable. I feel pity for them because so many are impoverished and among our most vulnerable.

It is the lack of empathy that keeps people from asking for help, for the fear that makes them weak. And it's that kind of insecurity that is the real weakness.

It is truly depressing just how many of our countrymen are feeling so insecure in the midst of our greatest financial disaster since the Great Depression, yet choose to double down in the thought processes that got us here.

To them, being wrong is a weakness. But, folks, it isn't. Insecurity is your weakness, and it shouldn't have to be this way.

I will continue to implore you COVID-19 deniers to wear a mask and socially distance because you are humans and I want you survive. I know the thought of trusting others, especially experts who (gasp) may know more than you do frightens you, but I continue to ask you to please, grow up.

If you are someone over the age of puberty who still believes they know better than everyone else in any given situation, please be ashamed of that attitude. Your YouTube conspiracy videos and anti-vax Facebook groups are killing people.

Wearing a mask doesn't make you a sheep and you are not a wolf. The virus is the wolf and, right now, you look like easy prey.

Keith Beaudin is a Fort Wayne resident.