Music instrumental in kids' growth

In a year marked by nonstop negativity, it is especially rewarding to share positive news.

Recently, the Fort Wayne Community Schools Foundation achieved its goal to fully fund b Instrumental, a unique program that provides musical instruments at no cost to FWCS middle and high school students who otherwise would not be able to afford them.

This milestone was made possible by people who believe in the value of investing in the future leaders of our community – children. We would like to publicly thank those believers and share more information about the b Instrumental program.

The lead investors are Chuck and Lisa Surack. Early supporters of the concept, Chuck and Lisa encouraged us to hire a full-time employee to manage b Instrumental.

Starting in 2016 with just 32 students at three middle schools, there now are nearly 500 students making music at all of FWCS' 11 middle schools and five high schools.

These students are demonstrating the benefits of playing a musical instrument – better attendance, higher grades and fewer disciplinary actions than other students. These are all qualities that will lead to greater success for these students in the future – inside and outside the classroom.

Many others also have believed in and supported b Instrumental, coming together to provide the money needed to ensure music will ring out for at least 12 years at FWCS. To everyone who has donated to the FWCS Foundation for its b Instrumental program, we want you to know how much we appreciate your financial support.

Why has b Instrumental resonated with its supporters?

They recognize that the brain grows in response to musical training in the way that muscles respond to exercise.

Abundant research shows the cognitive and social value of music education. Students who are involved in music are not only more likely to graduate from high school, but also to attend college.

Students describe the benefits best. A Lakeside Middle School cello student said, “It helps me mature and focus in class so I can get more work done. ... When I actually play, my brain is working harder.”

Another cello student said: “It's a good coping skill for me.”

Perhaps most eloquently of all, a violin student shared that “it makes me feel like I'm smart.”

We are truly grateful and somewhat overwhelmed at the success of b Instrumental – not just the support from our donors but also the dedication and professionalism of the FWCS faculty and staff who developed and implemented the program, along with the FWCS Foundation board members and other volunteers. People such as Steve Brody and Pam Kelly, who led our capital campaign and helped us raise the needed funding when the program was just beginning.

Many believers' contributions have made a difference.

So we humbly thank you and celebrate a high note in an otherwise downbeat year.

We hope the b Instrumental program is a beacon of promise for the future growth, enrichment and vitality of our community.