Holiday cheer beyond vision of Republicans

It's Christmas. But this isn't a very Christmasy column.

Christmas will be kind to my children this year. It will be kind to many of yours as well.

But it will also be less kind than it could have been to many children and their families in northeast Indiana. And that's because we, as a society, have not provided the support we could have for those who have lost out over the past nine months. For those whose jobs have disappeared. For those whose mental health has deteriorated. For those whose social connections have evaporated. For those who needed our help.

I know many charities continue to work to fill the gaps, and I support them. What I'm talking about is not a failure of charity but a failure of governing. That is, these needs, produced at the national and international levels, should have been met using the resources produced by the taxes we all pay. These have been desperate times and they required a coordinated, focused and meaningful response. And we didn't get that.

What upsets me most about how unnecessarily unkind this holiday season has been comes from an email I received from the Office of Rep. Jim Banks, right about the time Joe Biden became president-elect. The email was subtitled “It's Time for the GOP to Reclaim the Mantle of Fiscal Responsibility.”

In some ways I appreciated the honesty. The GOP has not cared about fiscal responsibility for the past four years, or for the past 40. This can be seen in the way the party has allowed or supported irresponsible uses of our resources.

Indeed, by the end of 2019, the GOP had shepherded in a deficit almost twice the size it was when Donald Trump was elected in 2016.

And yet, the party uses this mantle to explain why it cannot provide support for the people it is supposed to serve. Apparently, it's fiscally irresponsible to provide additional unemployment benefits, but it's fiscally responsible to give $2.3 trillion in COVID-19 relief to businesses not required to demonstrate they had been affected by the virus.

Apparently, it would be fiscally irresponsible to support state and local governments that have seen tax revenue drop precipitously, but it's fiscally responsible to continue spending billions on building a wall that will not be effective (have you seen the video of the guy who climbs over the section of the wall they just finished building and just runs into the U.S.?).

And so, the subtitle from the email from Banks' office also tells us about the dishonesty of the GOP. Their behavior during every Republican presidency for the past 40 years has demonstrated they do not really care about fiscal responsibility. It is a façade. Smoke and mirrors. A line they use to sucker the hapless and naïve when it suits their purposes.

The GOP is no more interested in fiscal responsibility than it is in personal accountability for the members of their party.

And that's how we know they don't care about what happens to essential workers who get laid off, to business owners whose businesses shutter or to people whose mental health has deteriorated.

They don't care that this Christmas is less kind to many children and families than it needed to be. Because if they did, they would have done something about it.

Abe Schwab is a professor of philosophy and director of Ethics Across the Curriculum at Purdue Fort Wayne who specializes in applied ethics.